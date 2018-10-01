Holyrood Live Thursday 4th October 2018
Summary
- MSPs quiz ministers during general questions
- Nicola Sturgeon faces questions from the first minister for the last time before the October recess
- Labour MSP Elaine Smith uses her member's debate to mark Challenge Poverty Week
- Health Secretary Jeanne Freeman delivers a statement on health and care
- The government leads a debate on Women and Girls in Sport Week
