Holyrood Live Thursday 4th October 2018

Scottish Parliament/PA Copyright: Scottish Parliament/PA This will be the final clash between Ruth Davidson and Nicola Sturgeon for some time....... Image caption: This will be the final clash between Ruth Davidson and Nicola Sturgeon for some time.......

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live on Tuesday 2 October 2018.

All the agendas for morning committees are yet to be published, but one which already captures the attention is Children's Minister Maree Todd giving evidence to the equalities committee on the Age of Criminal Responsibility (Scotland) Bill and the touism committee taking more evidence on the tourist tax.

First minister's questions will be the last chance to see Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson in the chamber for some time as she goes on maternity leave shortly after.

This will be bookended by general questions before it and a member's debate marking Challenge Poverty Week after.

SNS GROUP/SFA ROB CASEY Copyright: SNS GROUP/SFA ROB CASEY Scottish Womens' football team qualify for the World Cup Image caption: Scottish Womens' football team qualify for the World Cup

The government deliver a 'Health and Care Update', which will be delivered after lunch - could this be in connection to the letter Health Secretary Jeane Freeman sent to EU staff working in the NHS at the weekend?

The Scottish government debate will highlight Women and Girls in Sport Week and no doubt there will be a great deal of praise of Scotland's women's football team.