Sturgeon speech to SNP conference

Ahead of her speech, Nicola Sturgeon's team said she would promote a message of "hope and optimism" when she addresses the SNP conference in Glasgow.

The party leader and Scotland's first minister will close the three-day event by hitting out at the "unfolding calamity" and "despair" at Westminster over Brexit.

She will contrast this by painting a picture of an independent Scotland that can be "a beacon of progressive values".

Ms Sturgeon will also set out a "fair work first" approach to business support grants and contracts.