Nicola Sturgeon

Sturgeon speech to SNP conference

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. The SNP is holding its autumn conference in Glasgow
  2. Party leader Nicola Sturgeon makes her keynote address to delegates
  3. During the three-day conference, members debated child tax credits, international trade and nuclear weapons
  4. Ms Sturgeon said SNP MPs would "undoubtedly" vote in favour of a fresh EU referendum if the opportunity arose

Live Reporting

By Steven Brocklehurst and Stuart Nicolson

All times stated are UK

  1. First minister to speak about 3:15

    Nicola Sturgeon is due to speak in about 15 minutes

  3. Brexit referendum

    nicola sturgeon
    Copyright: PA

    The SNP conference kicked off on Sunday and Ms Sturgeon immediately hit the headlines by telling the BBC that the party's 35 MPs at Westminster would vote in favour of a new referendum on Brexit, were such a question to be tabled at Parliament.

    This was endorsed by members via a topical resolution, with the party also promoting its policy of the UK remaining in the EU's single market and customs union.

  4. Nicola Sturgeon to promote 'hope and optimism'

    nicola sturgeon
    Copyright: Reuters

    Ahead of her speech, Nicola Sturgeon's team said she would promote a message of "hope and optimism" when she addresses the SNP conference in Glasgow.

    The party leader and Scotland's first minister will close the three-day event by hitting out at the "unfolding calamity" and "despair" at Westminster over Brexit.

    She will contrast this by painting a picture of an independent Scotland that can be "a beacon of progressive values".

    Ms Sturgeon will also set out a "fair work first" approach to business support grants and contracts.

  5. SNP conference 2018 - final day

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Scottish National Party's autumn conference taking place in Glasgow.

    It's the final day of the event and will culminate in a speech by leader Nicola Sturgeon.

Back to top