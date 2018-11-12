MSPs hear from ScotRail chiefs

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live on Tuesday November 2018.

Issues around ScotRail will dominate proceedings at Holyrood today.

The Rural Economy and Connectivity Committee will take evidence from the ScotRail Alliance in a day dominated by rail issues.

MSPs will quiz rural economy, environment, climate change and land reform ministers during portfolio questions.

Scottish Labour has the floor this afternoon and will begin with a debate on social care.

In their second debate,Labour will call on the government to enforce the ScotRail break clause to bring the current franchise to an end in 2022.

Tory MSP Maurice Golden will use his member’s debate to highlight the IPCC report on climate change calling for a limit in the rise in global temperature to 1.5C.