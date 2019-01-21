MSPs discuss sportscotland

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live on Tuesday 22 January 2019. Sportscotland will give evidence to MSPs on the Health and Sport Committee. After topical questions the government\nwill lead a debate on the progress of the city deals. Labour MSP Monica Lennon’s\nmember’s debate looks at the latest cervical screening uptake statistics
Live Reporting
By Louise Wilson and Craig Hutchison
All times stated are UK
Welcome to Holyrood Live!
Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live on Tuesday 22 January 2019.
Sportscotland will give evidence to MSPs on the Health and Sport Committee.
After topical questions the government will lead a debate on the progress of the city deals.
Labour MSP Monica Lennon’s member’s debate looks at the latest cervical screening uptake statistics