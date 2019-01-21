Holyrood
Live

MSPs discuss sportscotland

Summary

  1. The health committee takes evidence from sportscotland's chief executive
  2. MSPs debate city deals and regional economic partnerships
  3. A Labour MSP leads a member's debate on cervical screening uptake

Live Reporting

By Louise Wilson and Craig Hutchison

All times stated are UK

  1. Welcome to Holyrood Live!

    Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live on Tuesday 22 January 2019.

    Sportscotland will give evidence to MSPs on the Health and Sport Committee.

    After topical questions the government will lead a debate on the progress of the city deals.

    Labour MSP Monica Lennon’s member’s debate looks at the latest cervical screening uptake statistics

