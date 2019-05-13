MSPs discuss climate change bill

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Welcome to Holyrood Live on Tuesday 14 May 2019.

Discussion will be climate change heavy today as the Committee on Climate Change appears before the environment committee.

It is discussing the Climate Change (Emissions Reduction Targets) Bill.

Then after topical questions, Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham will make a statement on responding to the global climate emergency.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing will make a statement after this on support for sheep farmers.

The Scottish government then leads a debate on the 'place principle' for service planning.

Finally SNP MSP Jenny Gilruth will celebrate Home-Start Glenrothes' 21st birthday with a member's debate.