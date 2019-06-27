Queen marks 20 years of the Scottish Parliament

Katielee Arrowsmith Copyright: Katielee Arrowsmith The Queen met the first minister, party leaders and the presiding officer when she opened the Scottish Parliament in 2016 Image caption: The Queen met the first minister, party leaders and the presiding officer when she opened the Scottish Parliament in 2016

Welcome to BBC Scotland's Holyrood Live coverage of the celebrations to mark 20 years of the Scottish Parliament, on Saturday 29 June 2019.

Her Majesty The Queen will address MSPs as part of the 20th anniversary celebrations.

The ceremony will take place almost 20 years to the day since the Parliament officially assumed its legal powers.

The Queen, who will be accompanied by His Royal Highness The Duke of Rothesay, will formally address MSPs in a ceremony which will see performances celebrating the best of Scottish music and culture.