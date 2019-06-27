Live
Queen marks 20 years of the Scottish Parliament
Summary
- The Queen will will formally address MSPs almost 20 years to the day since the Scottish Parliament officially assumed its legal powers
- The day begins with a procession of the Crown of Scotland to the Parliament
- A series of performances and speeches will also be held in the Chamber, including an address from Nicola Sturgeon
- Video coverage of the 20th Anniversary of the Scottish Parliament is presented by Rebecca Curran and Brian Taylor
Live Reporting
By Craig Hutchison and Deirdre Kelly
All times stated are UK
Welcome to coverage of the celebration of 20 years of the Scottish Parliament
Welcome to BBC Scotland's Holyrood Live coverage of the celebrations to mark 20 years of the Scottish Parliament, on Saturday 29 June 2019.
Her Majesty The Queen will address MSPs as part of the 20th anniversary celebrations.
The ceremony will take place almost 20 years to the day since the Parliament officially assumed its legal powers.
The Queen, who will be accompanied by His Royal Highness The Duke of Rothesay, will formally address MSPs in a ceremony which will see performances celebrating the best of Scottish music and culture.