Holyrood
Live

MSPs discuss economic forecasts and indyref2

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Louise Wilson and Craig Hutchison

All times stated are UK

  1. Welcome to Holyrood Live!

    The Scottish Fiscal Commission on
    Copyright: bbc
    Image caption: The Scottish Fiscal Commission will give evidence on an evaluation of its forecasts

    Welcome to Holyrood Live's coverage of the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday 11 September 2019.

    Here's what we're covering today:

    9.30 am: The Finance and Constitution Committee takes evidence from the Scottish Fiscal Commission and academics on the Referendums Bill

    1.15-2.00pm: Members’ Business: Alexander Stewart – 100th Anniversary of the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund

    2.00 pm: Portfolio Questions: Justice/finance and constitution questions

    The Royal Hospital for Sick Children had been due to open in autumn 2017
    Copyright: bbc
    Image caption: NHS Lothian pulled the plug on the opening of the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in July

    2.40-3.10 pm:Ministerial Statement: The Royal Hospital for Children and Young People (RHCYP)

    3.10-5.00 pm:Scottish Government Debate: Citizens Assembly of Scotland

    5.00 pm: Decision Time

    5:00 pm:Members’ Business: Alasdair Allan – 10th Anniversary of Scottish Food and Drink Fortnight

Back to top