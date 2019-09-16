MSPs discuss justice budget

Welcome to Holyrood Live's coverage of the Scottish Parliament on 17 September 2019. 10 am: The Justice Committee begins its pre-budget\nscrutiny taking evidence from among others HM Inspectorate of Prisons Scotland,\nFamilies Outside and the Violence Reduction Unit 2.05 pm: Topical questions 2.20-3.40 pm: Scottish government\ndebate: Investing in our Credit Unions 3.40-5.00 pm: Scottish government debate: The Impact of the UK Government’s Family Migration Policy on Scotland 5.00 pm: Decision time 5.00 pm: Members’ business: Clare Adamson – Macmillan Cancer Support’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning
Live Reporting
By Louise Wilson and Craig Hutchison
All times stated are UK
Welcome to Holyrood Live!
Welcome to Holyrood Live's coverage of the Scottish Parliament on 17 September 2019.
10 am: The Justice Committee begins its pre-budget scrutiny taking evidence from among others HM Inspectorate of Prisons Scotland, Families Outside and the Violence Reduction Unit
2.05 pm: Topical questions
2.20-3.40 pm: Scottish government debate: Investing in our Credit Unions
3.40-5.00 pm: Scottish government debate: The Impact of the UK Government’s Family Migration Policy on Scotland
5.00 pm: Decision time
5.00 pm: Members’ business: Clare Adamson – Macmillan Cancer Support’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning