Holyrood
Live

MSPs discuss justice budget

Live Reporting

By Louise Wilson and Craig Hutchison

  1. Welcome to Holyrood Live!

    Welcome to Holyrood Live's coverage of the Scottish Parliament on 17 September 2019.

    10 am: The Justice Committee begins its pre-budget scrutiny taking evidence from among others HM Inspectorate of Prisons Scotland, Families Outside and the Violence Reduction Unit

    2.05 pm: Topical questions

    2.20-3.40 pm: Scottish government debate: Investing in our Credit Unions

    Prison/ Credit Union/People/ Macmillan Cancer Research Coffee Morning
    Copyright: PA/Getty/Reuters/ Macmillan Cancer Research

    3.40-5.00 pm: Scottish government debate: The Impact of the UK Government’s Family Migration Policy on Scotland

    5.00 pm: Decision time

    5.00 pm: Members’ business: Clare Adamson – Macmillan Cancer Support’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning

