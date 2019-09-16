MSPs discuss justice budget

Welcome to Holyrood Live's coverage of the Scottish Parliament on 17 September 2019.

10 am: The Justice Committee begins its pre-budget scrutiny taking evidence from among others HM Inspectorate of Prisons Scotland, Families Outside and the Violence Reduction Unit

2.05 pm: Topical questions

2.20-3.40 pm: Scottish government debate: Investing in our Credit Unions

3.40-5.00 pm: Scottish government debate: The Impact of the UK Government’s Family Migration Policy on Scotland

5.00 pm: Decision time

5.00 pm: Members’ business: Clare Adamson – Macmillan Cancer Support’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning