Holyrood
Live

Russell discusses indyref2 framework bill

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Craig Hutchison and Louise Wilson

All times stated are UK

  1. Welcome to Holyrood Live!

    Climate change campaigners have been calling for more action to tackle the issue
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Climate change campaigners have been calling for more action to tackle the issue

    Welcome to Holyrood Live's coverage of the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday 25 September 2019.

    Scotland is expected to agree to more ambitious climate change targets, after MSPs debate the Climate Change Bill for the final time.

    The bill seeks to set a target of reaching net-zero emissions by 2045.

    Polling station
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: MSPs will begin the day looking at the Referendums Bill with Mike Russell

    Here's today's Holyrood highlights:

    • 10 am: Constitutional Relations Secretary Mike Russell will come under pressure over indyref 2 question scrutiny, or lack of therein, as the Constitution Committee continues its scrutiny of the Referendums Bill
    • 2.40-5.00 pm: Stage 3 Proceedings: Climate Change (Emissions Reduction Targets) (Scotland) (Bill)– does the 2045 target go far enough? Are the interim targets strong enough?
    • Decision time - MSPs are expected to pass the Climate Change Bill
Back to top