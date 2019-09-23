Russell discusses indyref2 framework bill

Welcome to Holyrood Live's coverage of the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday 25 September 2019.
Scotland is expected to agree to more ambitious climate change targets, after MSPs debate the Climate Change Bill for the final time.
The bill seeks to set a target
of reaching net-zero emissions by 2045.
Here's today's Holyrood highlights:
10 am: Constitutional Relations Secretary Mike Russell will come under pressure over indyref 2 question scrutiny, or lack of therein, as the Constitution Committee continues its scrutiny of the Referendums Bill
2.40-5.00 pm: Stage 3 Proceedings: Climate Change (Emissions Reduction Targets) (Scotland) (Bill)– does the 2045 target go far enough? Are the interim targets strong enough?
Decision time - MSPs are expected to pass the Climate Change Bill
Craig Hutchison and Louise Wilson
