Holyrood
Finance secretary discusses budgets and Brexit

By Louise Wilson and Craig Hutchison

  Welcome to Holyrood Live!

    Welcome to BBC Scotland's online coverage of the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday 1 October 2019.

    Finance and Economy Secretary Derek Mackay will give evidence to the economy committee this morning, first as part of its pre-budget scrutiny and secondly on preparations for a no-deal Brexit.

    After topical questions, the post-legislative scrutiny committee leads a debate on the Control of Dogs (Scotland) Act 2010.

    Labour MSP Anas Sarwar will mark 80 years of Scotland’s Citizens Advice Service in the evening member's debate.

