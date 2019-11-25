MSPs discuss indrefy2 'framework' bill

bbc Copyright: bbc

Welcome to BBC Scotland's online coverage of the Scottish Parliament on 26 November 2019.

9am: Referendums (Scotland) Bill: The Committee will consider the Bill at Stage 2, which is also known as the indyref2 framework bill

2 pm Portfolio Questions:Communities and Local Government; Social Security and Older People

2.40-5.pm: Liberal Democrat Debate: Mental Health

5.05 pm: Members’ Business:Rona Mackay – 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence