MSPs discuss drug purchasing

By Louise Wilson and Craig Hutchison

  1. Welcome to Holyrood Live

    Drugs
    Image caption: MSPs will continue their inquiry into the supply and demand of medicines

    Good morning and welcome to BBC Scotland Holyrood Live's coverage of the Scottish Parliament on 21 January 2020.

    Here's what's happening at Holyrood today:

    9.30am: The health committee will take evidence on the supply and demand for medicines

    2.05pm: Topical Questions (if selected)

    2.20-2.50pm: Ministerial Statement: The Strategy for Our Veterans – Taking the Strategy Forward

    2.50-5.45pm: Stage 3 Proceedings: Scottish National Investment Bank

    5.45pm: Members’ Business: Joan McAlpine – Robert Burns in the Scottish Economy

