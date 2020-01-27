Holyrood

MSPs discuss electric cars

  1. Welcome to Holyrood Live

    Welcome to BBC Scotland's Holyrood Live coverage of the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday 28 January 2020.

    10am: The Economy, Energy and Fair Work Committee takes evidence on electric vehicles as part of its energy inquiry

    2.05pm: Topical Questions

    2.20-2.50 pm: Ministerial Statement: Queen Elizabeth University Hospital Oversight Board Update

    Soviet troops liberated Auschwitz in January 1945
    Image caption: Soviet troops liberated Auschwitz in January 1945

    2.50-5pm:Scottish Government Debate: Holocaust Memorial Day 2020 – 75th Anniversary

    5pm:Members’ Business: Sandra White – Alasdair Gray, a Creative Force

