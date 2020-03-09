Holyrood

Health secretary discusses medicine supply

By Louise Wilson and Craig Hutchison

  1. Welcome to Holyrood Live!

    Welcome to BBC Scotland's Holyrood Live coverage of the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday 11 March 2020.

    Here's what we're covering today:

    11.15pm: The Health Committee takes evidence from Jeane Freeman on the supply of medicines

    2.05pm: Topical Questions (if selected)

    2.20-3.20pm: Scottish Government Debate: The Local Government Finance (Scotland) Order 2020

    Councils
    3.20-4.30 pm:Stage 3 Amendments: Scottish Biometrics Commissioner Bill

    5.05 pm:Members’ Business: Stuart McMillan – Communication Failure? A Review of the Accessibility of Health Information for Blind and Partially Sighted People

