First Minister's Questions

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon returns to Holyrood today after spending the start of the week at COP26 in Glasgow.

On Monday she met met US President Joe Biden at a reception in the city's Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum.

Ms Sturgeon held talks with a number of dignitaries at the UN climate summit, which is being held at the Scottish Event Campus.

She was met climate activists Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate and shared a selfie with "the one and only Sir David Attenborough".

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf took Ms Sturgeon's place at a Covid update on Tuesday.