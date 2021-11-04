Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon attends First Ministers Questions at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland on June 17, 2021
Live

First Minister's Questions

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

BBC Scotland News

All times stated are UK

  1. FM returns to Holyrood after COP climate summit

    US President Joe Biden and FM Nicola Sturgeon
    Copyright: @ScotGovFM

    First Minister Nicola Sturgeon returns to Holyrood today after spending the start of the week at COP26 in Glasgow.

    On Monday she met met US President Joe Biden at a reception in the city's Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum.

    Ms Sturgeon held talks with a number of dignitaries at the UN climate summit, which is being held at the Scottish Event Campus.

    She was met climate activists Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate and shared a selfie with "the one and only Sir David Attenborough".

    Health Secretary Humza Yousaf took Ms Sturgeon's place at a Covid update on Tuesday.

Back to top