Giancarlo Rinaldi and Nichola Rutherford

    Nichola Rutherford

    BBC Scotland

    That's it for the South of Scotland Live page for Thursday. We'll be back tomorrow to bring you the latest news, sport, weather and travel from Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders.

  2. Some late brightness

    BBC Scotland Weather

    Staying mostly cloudy to end the day, with some late brightness along the Solway coast and eastern Borders, and cloudy too this evening and overnight.

    Although mainly dry the cloud may be thick enough to produce a little patchy rain over the Galloway hills.

    A mild night with temperatures dipping no lower than around 6 celsius.

    The brisk southwesterly winds from the day ease for a time before picking up again by morning.

  3. Ticket reminder

    Queen of the South have reminded supporters intending to travel to Ibrox on Tuesday night for the league game at Rangers that they must buy a ticket from Palmerston in advance.

    It will not be possible to buy tickets for the away end at Ibrox on the evening.

    @queenstrust

    @queenstrust tweets: #ThrowbackThursday fans heading to Palmerston to see #qosfc in the 70's

    Palmerston
    Copyright: Other

  5. Best south of Scotland book

    @rachael2512 tweets: Mark Frankland The Cull -- although i did not like the ending !!

  6. Armed police changes

    Police Scotland is to publish changes to its policy on the arming of officers by the end of this month.

    Police Scotland firearms officers
    Copyright: Police scotland

    Assistant Chief Constable Bernie Higgins told Holyrood's Justice sub-committee a report into the controversial policy would be reviewed by senior officers on 11 March.

    It will then be discussed by the Scottish Police Authority on 31 March.

    Remember those local radio bulletins for the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway - coming up at 16:30 and 17:30.

    Get all the news, sport, travel and weather from our Dumfries and Selkirk studios.

  8. Energy cash bids sought

    A group of young people has launched the funding arm of a project which will see local organisations benefit from the revenue generated by a community energy park.

    Turbine group
    Copyright: Propel

    Fifth and sixth year pupils from Sanquhar Academy unveiled the Glenmuckloch Community Energy Park Funding Project to people living in surrounding communities at a launch event at the school - and are actively encouraging local groups to make applications for funding.

    The first of its kind in Scotland, the scheme provides financial assistance for public benefit to groups and organisations across Upper Nithsdale using the revenue produced by two wind turbines on a site adjacent to the Glenmuckloch opencast mine, near Kirkconnel.

    The pupil group could distribute £2.5m over the next 25 years.

  9. Train delays

    BBC Scotland Travel

    Delays reported on Virgin Trains East Coast service between Berwick-upon-Tweed and Edinburgh Waverley because of a signalling problem.

  11. Wind farm welcome

    Berwickshire News

    A fifteen-year contract for a planned offshore wind farm that has been serviced from Eyemouth's port has been welcomed by the local community.

    Renewable energy developer Mainstream secured the contract with the National Grid for the 448 megawatt Neart na Gaoithe wind farm.

  12. Wilson wins again

    Hawick jockey Wilson Renwick has been back in the winner's enclosure again this afternoon at Carlisle.

    Wilson Renwick
    Copyright: PA

    He rode Whiskey Chaser to victory in the 2.35pm race at a price of 9/1.

  13. Tourism treat

    Firms who organise events for companies in the UK and abroad are visiting the region for two days to experience what Dumfries and Galloway can offer.

    Loch Ken
    Copyright: Mary and Angus Hogg

    Conference Dumfries, which showcases the region's venues to businesses, is organising the event with VisitScotland.

  14. ITV Border works

    The split Scotland-England coverage of ITV Border already available on Freeview looks set to be expanded to satellite services.

    Work is now under way to extend ITV Border Scotland availability to Sky customers.

    It is hoped the technical changes can be finalised by the middle of March.

  15. Artists selected

    Spring Fling has revealed the names of the leading artists and makers taking part in a new exhibition at Newcastle's Biscuit Factory Gallery.

    June by Phil McMenemy
    Copyright: Phil McMenemy

    The five topped a poll carried out among the 18,000 visitors who saw work by 95 artists at last year's Spring Fling - Dumfries and Galloway's art and craft open studios event.

    They are Heather Blanchard, Suzi Plunkett, Phil McMenemy, Peter Wareing and Rob Jarvis.

  16. Best south of Scotland book

    @DrewDrewcrookstweets: John Buchan's The 39 steps, the best 'man on the run' novel which inspired Hitchcock and the whole genre

    @gillian_papetweets: The Origin of the Crabs by Guy N. Smith - it's terrible, but in a good way.

    @shelaghatkinsontweets: best Borders books - author Dorothy Dunnett from the Lymond series.

  17. Textiles 'thriving'

    The Scottish textile industry is thriving, according to a leading Borders design consultant.

    Textiles
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Hamish Carruthers, an experienced designer who runs a consultancy in Roxburghshire, said more designers were looking for home-grown products.

  19. Defibrillator decision

    Councillors have agreed to fund 11 life-saving defibrillators for communities across Dumfriesshire.

    Defibrillator
    Copyright: Thinkstock

    There had been concerns they would refuse the funding applications after an expert's report found that the heart-starting devices had little impact in areas of sparse population.

    Campaigners claimed that "people power" persuaded members of Nithsdale Area Committee to approve the funding.

    Many of the devices will be placed in remote and rural areas.

  20. Syme bows out

    Colin Colthart

    BBC Radio Scotland, Dumfries

    Former Dumfries and County player Connor Syme has bowed out of the South African Amateur Championship in the quarter finals.

    He was beaten 4&3 by fellow Scot Calum Fyfe (Cawder Golf Club) .

  22. Stunning scene

    @Lyle_and_Scott

    @Lyle_and_Scott tweets: Stunning scenes of the Scottish Borders. Aren't we lucky to call this place 'home'?

    Borders scenery
    Copyright: Other

  23. Routes reopen

    Scottish Borders Council reports resurfacing works in Galashiels have been completed ahead of schedule.

    It means the High Street and Bank Street are now both open to traffic.

  24. Assault admissions fall

    Health bosses have welcomed a significant drop in emergency hospital admissions which are linked to acts of violence.

    Dumfries Infirmary
    Copyright: OTher

    The latest figures for Dumfries and Galloway show that the number of patients treated because of assault is at a seven-year low.

    It coincides with a drop of almost 12% in violent crime in the region.

  25. Rather cloudy

    BBC Scotland Weather

    A largely dry but rather cloudy look to the afternoon. There will be some brightness, perhaps even a little sunshine for the Solway coast and eastern Borders.

    There is just the chance of a little patchy rain over the Southern Uplands.

    Windy today with quite a brisk southwesterly. Temperatures will reach around 11 celsius, so feeling noticeably mild.

    Then more coming up at 16:30 and 17:30 with all the latest from the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway.

  27. Carlisle bound

    A very strong contingent of Borders and Dumfries and Galloway trainers heading to Carlisle races today.

    Carlisle racecourse
    Copyright: Rose and Trev Clough

    Stuart Coltherd, Alistair Whillans, Alison Hamilton, Donald Whillans, Iain Jardine, Katie Scott and James Ewart all have runners.

    Borders jockeys Craig Nichol and Wilson Renwick are also in action.

  28. Flood consultation

    Scottish Borders Council

    tweets: Consultation is now open on proposals to protect communities at greatest risk of flooding http://ow.ly/3xrozo

  29. Selkirk success

    Today's Southern Reporter celebrates the outstanding achievements of Selkirk RFC on its back page.

    Southern Reporter
    Copyright: Southern Reporter

  31. Manager to quit

    The back page of the Galloway News today carries a story about Dalbeattie Star manager Paul McGinley's decision to quit at the end of the season.

    Galloway News
    Copyright: Galloway News

  33. Get involved - best south of Scotland book

    It's World Book Day - what's your favourite book set in Dumfries and Galloway or the Borders or written by an author from the area?

    Tweet us @BBCSouthScot or email dumfries@bbc.co.uk or selkirk.news@bbc.co.uk.

    @ali24867tweets: The Wigtown Ploughman, a great insight into a different time

    @Grimbo203tweets: Oh it has to be No Stranger To Death By @JanetOkane

  34. Care home dispute

    Today's Galloway News leads on an email spat over a care home in the Stewartry.

    Galloway News
    Copyright: Galloway News

  35. Stow safety tab nears £100,000

    Border Telegraph

    It will cost Scottish Borders Council nearly £100,000 to address concerns - generated by the return of the Borders Railway - for the safety of children at Stow Primary.

    The measures will include the installation of CCTV at the school and improved perimeter fencing.

  36. Council pressure

    Scotland's councils will face financial pressures "of a scale not previously experienced" in the coming years, the public spending watchdog has said.

    Traffic sign, child writing, road being dug up, and bins waiting to be emptied.
    Copyright: BBC

    The Accounts Commission said councils had coped well so far with cuts to their funding.

  38. Lottery warning

    The Southern Reporter is out today and it leads on the latest in the Earlston play park row.

    Southern Reporter
    Copyright: Southern Reporter

  40. Seats under pressure

    James Cook

    Scotland Correspondent, BBC News

    A new poll by a Tory peer Lord Ashcroft in eight Scottish constituencies suggest six could go to the SNP.

    The only Conservative seat in Scotland - Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale - which is held by the Scotland Office minister David Mundell, is said to be too close to call with the SNP and the Tories both on 34%.

    The Labour seat of Dumfries and Galloway, held by Russell Brown, is also apparently at risk.

  43. Travel latest

    No problems to report at the moment with Irish Sea ferry services or local rail travel.

    On the roads, on the A75 traffic controls are in use at the Rowan Glen Dairy at Creetown and at the Newton Stewart roundabout.

    Stop-Go boards will also be in use in various locations for studding works along the route.

    You'll encounter temporary lights on the A76 Enterkinfoot and just north of Kirkconnel.

    Traffic controls will also be in place today on the A7 just north of Langholm and on the A701 at Locharbriggs in Dumfries.

    Also in Dumfries, a combination of temporary lights on the Moffat Road and at St Mary's Street will add to peak times delays.

  44. Mostly dry

    BBC Scotland Weather

    Most places dry, some brightness along the Solway coast and in the eastern Borders.

    There is the chance of a little patchy rain over the Southern Uplands.

    Windy today with quite a brisk southwesterly. Temperatures will reach around 11 celsius, so feeling noticeably mild.

