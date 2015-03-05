Assistant Chief Constable Bernie Higgins told Holyrood's Justice sub-committee a report into the controversial policy would be reviewed by senior officers on 11 March.
It will then be discussed by the Scottish Police Authority on 31 March.
Tune in
Remember those local radio bulletins for the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway - coming up at 16:30 and 17:30.
Get all the news, sport, travel and weather from our Dumfries and Selkirk studios.
Energy cash bids sought
A group of young people has launched the funding arm of a project which will see local organisations benefit from the revenue generated by a community energy park.
PropelCopyright: Propel
Fifth and sixth year pupils from Sanquhar Academy unveiled the Glenmuckloch Community Energy Park Funding Project to people living in surrounding communities at a launch event at the school - and are actively encouraging local groups to make applications for funding.
The first of its kind in Scotland, the scheme provides financial assistance for public benefit to groups and organisations across Upper Nithsdale using the revenue produced by two wind turbines on a site adjacent to the Glenmuckloch opencast mine, near Kirkconnel.
The pupil group could distribute £2.5m over the next 25 years.
The only Conservative seat in Scotland - Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale - which is held by the Scotland Office minister David Mundell, is said to be too close to call with the SNP and the Tories both on 34%.
The Labour seat of Dumfries and Galloway, held by Russell Brown, is also apparently at risk.
Live Reporting
Giancarlo Rinaldi and Nichola Rutherford
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
OtherCopyright: Other Police scotlandCopyright: Police scotland PropelCopyright: Propel BBCCopyright: BBC PACopyright: PA Mary and Angus HoggCopyright: Mary and Angus Hogg Phil McMenemyCopyright: Phil McMenemy Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images ThinkstockCopyright: Thinkstock OtherCopyright: Other OTherCopyright: OTher Rose and Trev CloughCopyright: Rose and Trev Clough Southern ReporterCopyright: Southern Reporter Galloway NewsCopyright: Galloway News Galloway NewsCopyright: Galloway News BBCCopyright: BBC Southern ReporterCopyright: Southern Reporter SFRSCopyright: SFRS SFRSCopyright: SFRS otherCopyright: other BBCCopyright: BBC
Post update
Nichola Rutherford
BBC Scotland
That's it for the South of Scotland Live page for Thursday. We'll be back tomorrow to bring you the latest news, sport, weather and travel from Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders.
Some late brightness
BBC Scotland Weather
Latest
Staying mostly cloudy to end the day, with some late brightness along the Solway coast and eastern Borders, and cloudy too this evening and overnight.
Although mainly dry the cloud may be thick enough to produce a little patchy rain over the Galloway hills.
A mild night with temperatures dipping no lower than around 6 celsius.
The brisk southwesterly winds from the day ease for a time before picking up again by morning.
Ticket reminder
Queen of the South have reminded supporters intending to travel to Ibrox on Tuesday night for the league game at Rangers that they must buy a ticket from Palmerston in advance.
It will not be possible to buy tickets for the away end at Ibrox on the evening.
Get involved
@queenstrust
@queenstrust tweets: #ThrowbackThursday fans heading to Palmerston to see #qosfc in the 70's
Best south of Scotland book
Tweet us @BBCSouthScot
@rachael2512 tweets: Mark Frankland The Cull -- although i did not like the ending !!
Armed police changes
Police Scotland is to publish changes to its policy on the arming of officers by the end of this month.
Assistant Chief Constable Bernie Higgins told Holyrood's Justice sub-committee a report into the controversial policy would be reviewed by senior officers on 11 March.
It will then be discussed by the Scottish Police Authority on 31 March.
Tune in
Remember those local radio bulletins for the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway - coming up at 16:30 and 17:30.
Get all the news, sport, travel and weather from our Dumfries and Selkirk studios.
Energy cash bids sought
A group of young people has launched the funding arm of a project which will see local organisations benefit from the revenue generated by a community energy park.
Fifth and sixth year pupils from Sanquhar Academy unveiled the Glenmuckloch Community Energy Park Funding Project to people living in surrounding communities at a launch event at the school - and are actively encouraging local groups to make applications for funding.
The first of its kind in Scotland, the scheme provides financial assistance for public benefit to groups and organisations across Upper Nithsdale using the revenue produced by two wind turbines on a site adjacent to the Glenmuckloch opencast mine, near Kirkconnel.
The pupil group could distribute £2.5m over the next 25 years.
Train delays
BBC Scotland Travel
Latest
Delays reported on Virgin Trains East Coast service between Berwick-upon-Tweed and Edinburgh Waverley because of a signalling problem.
F1 expert input
@bbcf1
BBC Formula One tweets: .@suziperry previews the new season with @therealdcf1,@benedwardstv & @allanmcnish. On @BBCRedButton Tues at 10pm.
Wind farm welcome
Berwickshire News
A fifteen-year contract for a planned offshore wind farm that has been serviced from Eyemouth's port has been welcomed by the local community.
Renewable energy developer Mainstream secured the contract with the National Grid for the 448 megawatt Neart na Gaoithe wind farm.
Wilson wins again
Hawick jockey Wilson Renwick has been back in the winner's enclosure again this afternoon at Carlisle.
He rode Whiskey Chaser to victory in the 2.35pm race at a price of 9/1.
Tourism treat
Firms who organise events for companies in the UK and abroad are visiting the region for two days to experience what Dumfries and Galloway can offer.
Conference Dumfries, which showcases the region's venues to businesses, is organising the event with VisitScotland.
ITV Border works
The split Scotland-England coverage of ITV Border already available on Freeview looks set to be expanded to satellite services.
Work is now under way to extend ITV Border Scotland availability to Sky customers.
It is hoped the technical changes can be finalised by the middle of March.
Artists selected
Spring Fling has revealed the names of the leading artists and makers taking part in a new exhibition at Newcastle's Biscuit Factory Gallery.
The five topped a poll carried out among the 18,000 visitors who saw work by 95 artists at last year's Spring Fling - Dumfries and Galloway's art and craft open studios event.
They are Heather Blanchard, Suzi Plunkett, Phil McMenemy, Peter Wareing and Rob Jarvis.
Best south of Scotland book
Tweet us @BBCSouthScot
@DrewDrewcrookstweets: John Buchan's The 39 steps, the best 'man on the run' novel which inspired Hitchcock and the whole genre
@gillian_papetweets: The Origin of the Crabs by Guy N. Smith - it's terrible, but in a good way.
@shelaghatkinsontweets: best Borders books - author Dorothy Dunnett from the Lymond series.
Textiles 'thriving'
The Scottish textile industry is thriving, according to a leading Borders design consultant.
Hamish Carruthers, an experienced designer who runs a consultancy in Roxburghshire, said more designers were looking for home-grown products.
Mania on Cheltenham
@BBCGeoffWebster
Geoff Webster
BBC Scotland
tweets: Grand National winning jockey Ryan Mania @mania450 with his thoughts on #CheltenhamFestival on Sport Nation @BBCRadioScot Sat 11am
Defibrillator decision
Councillors have agreed to fund 11 life-saving defibrillators for communities across Dumfriesshire.
There had been concerns they would refuse the funding applications after an expert's report found that the heart-starting devices had little impact in areas of sparse population.
Campaigners claimed that "people power" persuaded members of Nithsdale Area Committee to approve the funding.
Many of the devices will be placed in remote and rural areas.
Syme bows out
Colin Colthart
BBC Radio Scotland, Dumfries
Former Dumfries and County player Connor Syme has bowed out of the South African Amateur Championship in the quarter finals.
He was beaten 4&3 by fellow Scot Calum Fyfe (Cawder Golf Club) .
Best memories
Berwickshire News
Sunday's Scottish Cup tie between Hibs and Berwick Rangers will be played exactly 35 years after the teams last met in the competition - at exactly the same stage.
On that occasion - March 8, 1980 - more than 7,000 fans crammed into Shielfield to watch Berwick take on a Hibs team featuring George Best in the quarter-final.
Stunning scene
@Lyle_and_Scott
@Lyle_and_Scott tweets: Stunning scenes of the Scottish Borders. Aren't we lucky to call this place 'home'?
Routes reopen
Scottish Borders Council reports resurfacing works in Galashiels have been completed ahead of schedule.
It means the High Street and Bank Street are now both open to traffic.
Assault admissions fall
Health bosses have welcomed a significant drop in emergency hospital admissions which are linked to acts of violence.
The latest figures for Dumfries and Galloway show that the number of patients treated because of assault is at a seven-year low.
It coincides with a drop of almost 12% in violent crime in the region.
Rather cloudy
BBC Scotland Weather
Latest
A largely dry but rather cloudy look to the afternoon. There will be some brightness, perhaps even a little sunshine for the Solway coast and eastern Borders.
There is just the chance of a little patchy rain over the Southern Uplands.
Windy today with quite a brisk southwesterly. Temperatures will reach around 11 celsius, so feeling noticeably mild.
Tune in
Get the latest radio bulletins from our Selkirk and Dumfries studios at 12:30 today.
Then more coming up at 16:30 and 17:30 with all the latest from the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway.
Carlisle bound
A very strong contingent of Borders and Dumfries and Galloway trainers heading to Carlisle races today.
Stuart Coltherd, Alistair Whillans, Alison Hamilton, Donald Whillans, Iain Jardine, Katie Scott and James Ewart all have runners.
Borders jockeys Craig Nichol and Wilson Renwick are also in action.
Flood consultation
@scotborders
Scottish Borders Council
tweets: Consultation is now open on proposals to protect communities at greatest risk of flooding http://ow.ly/3xrozo
Selkirk success
Today's Southern Reporter celebrates the outstanding achievements of Selkirk RFC on its back page.
Village fears
Peeblesshire News
Speeding motorists are being blamed for leaving residents in a Peeblesshire village in fear of their lives.
Drivers on the daily commute to Edinburgh blatantly flout speed limits through Eddleston with little threat of being brought to book, it is claimed.
Manager to quit
The back page of the Galloway News today carries a story about Dalbeattie Star manager Paul McGinley's decision to quit at the end of the season.
Carnsalloch fire fight details
Firefighters have revealed details of their efforts to tackle a blaze at a derelict mansion in Dumfries.
They spent 10 hours at the scene of the fire at Carnsalloch House after the alarm was raised at 23:05 on Tuesday.
Get involved - best south of Scotland book
@ali24867
It's World Book Day - what's your favourite book set in Dumfries and Galloway or the Borders or written by an author from the area?
Tweet us @BBCSouthScot or email dumfries@bbc.co.uk or selkirk.news@bbc.co.uk.
@ali24867tweets: The Wigtown Ploughman, a great insight into a different time
@Grimbo203tweets: Oh it has to be No Stranger To Death By @JanetOkane
Care home dispute
Today's Galloway News leads on an email spat over a care home in the Stewartry.
Stow safety tab nears £100,000
Border Telegraph
It will cost Scottish Borders Council nearly £100,000 to address concerns - generated by the return of the Borders Railway - for the safety of children at Stow Primary.
The measures will include the installation of CCTV at the school and improved perimeter fencing.
Council pressure
Scotland's councils will face financial pressures "of a scale not previously experienced" in the coming years, the public spending watchdog has said.
The Accounts Commission said councils had coped well so far with cuts to their funding.
Convoy system
@trafficscotland
Traffic Scotland
Latest
tweets: #A68 Lintalee (South of Jedburgh) will have convoy in place btwn 8am-5pm Mon-Fri until April 10th. For info: http://bit.ly/1wJfE6P
Lottery warning
The Southern Reporter is out today and it leads on the latest in the Earlston play park row.
Carnsalloch fire latest
@SFRS_DnG_safe
@SFRS_DnG_safetweets: More Information on the fire at Carnsalloch House in Dumfries
Seats under pressure
James Cook
Scotland Correspondent, BBC News
A new poll by a Tory peer Lord Ashcroft in eight Scottish constituencies suggest six could go to the SNP.
The only Conservative seat in Scotland - Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale - which is held by the Scotland Office minister David Mundell, is said to be too close to call with the SNP and the Tories both on 34%.
The Labour seat of Dumfries and Galloway, held by Russell Brown, is also apparently at risk.
Festival line-up unveiled
The Scottish Chamber Orchestra and comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli will be among the headliners at the Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival.
A total of 82 acts will perform at 42 venues across the south-west over 10 days at the end of May.
Theatre's final push
Nichola Rutherford
BBC Scotland
A final fund-raising push is under way in the renovation of the Theatre Royal in Dumfries.
A wide range of items are needed to complete the ambitious overhaul.
Travel latest
No problems to report at the moment with Irish Sea ferry services or local rail travel.
On the roads, on the A75 traffic controls are in use at the Rowan Glen Dairy at Creetown and at the Newton Stewart roundabout.
Stop-Go boards will also be in use in various locations for studding works along the route.
You'll encounter temporary lights on the A76 Enterkinfoot and just north of Kirkconnel.
Traffic controls will also be in place today on the A7 just north of Langholm and on the A701 at Locharbriggs in Dumfries.
Also in Dumfries, a combination of temporary lights on the Moffat Road and at St Mary's Street will add to peak times delays.
Mostly dry
BBC Scotland Weather
Latest
Most places dry, some brightness along the Solway coast and in the eastern Borders.
There is the chance of a little patchy rain over the Southern Uplands.
Windy today with quite a brisk southwesterly. Temperatures will reach around 11 celsius, so feeling noticeably mild.
Post update
Giancarlo Rinaldi
South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website
Grey skies in our part of southern Scotland at the moment but on with the news.
Stick with us for the rest of the day with all the news, sport, travel and weather from across Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders.