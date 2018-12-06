Welsh Labour leadership election
Summary
- Eluned Morgan, Vaughan Gething and Mark Drakeford are vying to become next Welsh Labour leader
- First Minister and current Labour leader Carwyn Jones will stand down on Tuesday
- Result expected to be announced by 14:45 at Cardiff's Principality Stadium
Who is Vaughan Gething?
Aged 44, Mr Gething is the youngest candidate in the Welsh Labour leadership race.
He has the second largest group of endorsements from AMs. If he wins he will be the first elected leader of African descent of any country in Europe.
Born to a Zambian mother and a white Welsh father, the Cardiff South and Penarth AM has tackled the subject of his heritage head-on, and has talked about the racism he has experienced.
Less likely to see eye-to-eye with UK Labour Jeremy Corbyn than Mark Drakeford, the health secretary has been tipped for the job of first minister for years.
Mr Gething became an AM at the May 2011 elections and served in the backbenches until he became a deputy minister for health three years later.
He has been willing to launch attacks on front-runner Mark Drakeford, accusing his tone on Brexit of being "awful" and being "reckless" in his skeptical stance on nuclear power.
Who is Mark Drakeford?
The front-runner from the beginning, new Welsh Labour leader Mark Drakeford has been a key figure in the Welsh Government stretching back to the Rhodri Morgan era.
But despite this, the Cardiff West AM has said he had no "personal ambition" for the job.
While happy to be identified with the UK Labour leader, he does not come from the same tradition as him. He has come to be seen as a pragmatist in government, albeit from the left.
Aged 64, the politician grew up in Carmarthen. Mr Drakeford's grandparents were farmers, while his father was a teacher.
An academic by trade before entering the assembly, he has served in two big portfolios in government - health and finance.
