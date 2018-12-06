Welsh Labour leadership election

Aged 44, Mr Gething is the youngest candidate in the Welsh Labour leadership race.

He has the second largest group of endorsements from AMs. If he wins he will be the first elected leader of African descent of any country in Europe.

Born to a Zambian mother and a white Welsh father, the Cardiff South and Penarth AM has tackled the subject of his heritage head-on, and has talked about the racism he has experienced.

Less likely to see eye-to-eye with UK Labour Jeremy Corbyn than Mark Drakeford, the health secretary has been tipped for the job of first minister for years.

Mr Gething became an AM at the May 2011 elections and served in the backbenches until he became a deputy minister for health three years later.

He has been willing to launch attacks on front-runner Mark Drakeford, accusing his tone on Brexit of being "awful" and being "reckless" in his skeptical stance on nuclear power.