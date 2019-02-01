Snow covered Bontgoch near Aberystwyth
Snow disrupts travel and schools in Wales

  1. Hundreds of schools closed
  2. Roads also closed and bus services cancelled
  3. Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice in force until 13:00 GMT

  1. More snow to come?

    The Met Office weather warning for snow and ice is in place until 13:00 GMT.

    Only the north of the country escapes the warning.

    BBC Wales weather presenter Sue Charles said that while the worst of the snow had passed in south Wales, there could be snow showers later in Anglesey.

    In south Wales on Friday, people are "widely" waking up to 2-5cm of snow, with depths of up to 10cm at the Heads of the Valleys and on the Brecon Beacons.

    Graphic of Wales map
    Copyright: Met Office
    Image caption: Met Office yellow warning is in place until 13:00 GMT

  2. Is my school closed?

    Over 300 schools across Wales have already said they'll be closed today. If you haven't heard from yours yet, here's a handy list of links

  3. Good morning

    It may look pretty as Tracy Cleary's banner picture of Bontgoch shows, but the snow is causing disruption in many parts of Wales this morning. We'll bring you the latest here - take care if you're heading out

