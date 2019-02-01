Snow disrupts travel and schools in Wales

The Met Office weather warning for snow and ice is in place until 13:00 GMT.

Only the north of the country escapes the warning.

BBC Wales weather presenter Sue Charles said that while the worst of the snow had passed in south Wales, there could be snow showers later in Anglesey.

In south Wales on Friday, people are "widely" waking up to 2-5cm of snow, with depths of up to 10cm at the Heads of the Valleys and on the Brecon Beacons.