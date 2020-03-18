Posted at 15:4515:45'A new purpose'Earlier, Ms Williams said from next week, schools would have a "new purpose"."They will help support those most in need, including people involved in the immediate response to the coronavirus outbreak," she added."I am working with my colleagues in the cabinet, with government officials and our partners in local government to develop and finalise these plans."
Education Minister Kirsty Williams is giving a press conference to explain the decision to close all schools in Wales by Friday.