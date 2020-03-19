School children on playground (generic)
By Nicola Bryan and Ruth Thomas

All times stated are UK

  2. Operations postponed in north Wales

    Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board says it has taken "the difficult decision" to begin to postpone non-urgent operations, procedures, and outpatient appointments, to focus on caring for an expected increase in Covid-19 patients who need hospital care.

    Postponements will begin from today. The health board said it will contact every patient affected and asked that patients do not contact hospitals or departments to find out if their procedure has been postponed.

    They will be prioritising the patients in need of the most urgent care, for example people in need of cancer treatment.

