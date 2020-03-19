Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board says it has taken "the difficult decision" to begin to postpone non-urgent operations, procedures, and outpatient appointments, to focus on caring for an expected increase in Covid-19 patients who need hospital care.
Postponements will begin from today.
The health board said it will contact every patient affected and asked that patients do not contact hospitals or departments to find out if their procedure has been postponed.
They will be prioritising the patients in need of the most urgent care, for example people in need of cancer treatment.
Good morning
Schools across Wales are preparing to shut by the end of the week, and there's a warning that vulnerable people could put more pressure on the NHS if the charities they rely on for support are not given help during the coronavirus outbreak. We'll have the latest for you throughout the day.