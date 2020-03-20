Live updates on the coronavirus fight in Wales

Last night Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK could "turn the tide" on the coronavirus crisis within 12 weeks.
But pressed on what he meant by the three-month timescale, he said he did not know how long it would go on for.
He said trials on a vaccine were expected to begin within a month.
Speaking in Downing Street, Mr Johnson told reporters: "I believe that a combination of the measures that we're asking the public to take and better testing, scientific progress, will enable us to get on top of it within the next 12 weeks and turn the tide.
"I cannot stand here and tell you that by the end of June that we will be on the downward slope.
"It's possible but I simply can't say that that's for certain."
Live Reporting
By Chris Wood, Gemma Ryall and Nicola Bryan
All times stated are UK
'Turn the tide' on coronavirus in 12 weeks
'A little ray of hope'
Reduced rail services
From Monday, Great Western Railway is reducing services to reflect national advice against non-essential travel, it said.
It will prioritise key routes essential for people continuing to deliver vital services.
'Don't take risks with DIY'
There are calls not to take “unnecessary risks” with DIY projects over the coming months.
Doctors fear a surge in injuries as people spend long periods cooped up at home due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Orthopaedic consultant Awen Iorwerth said the capacity of the NHS to cope with trauma patients could be “curtailed dramatically”.
“We won’t have the staff, we won’t have the available theatre time, and we won’t have ventilators to be able to put you to sleep,” she warned.
Shop workers face abuse and racism
Shop workers say they have faced abuse and racism as customers clamber for goods during the coronavirus outbreak.
One supermarket worker in Cardiff said work had been "crazy" and it had "affected my mental health".
Shop workers' union Usdaw said retail staff "play an essential role in getting the country through this crisis" and needed support
Last day of school for most
Good morning on what will be the last day of school for many, perhaps until September, according to Education Minister Kirsty Williams.
Some have already closed as Wales tackles the coronavirus outbreak.
Stay with us for all the latest.