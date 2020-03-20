Live updates on the coronavirus fight in Wales

Last night Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK could "turn the tide" on the coronavirus crisis within 12 weeks.

But pressed on what he meant by the three-month timescale, he said he did not know how long it would go on for.

He said trials on a vaccine were expected to begin within a month.

Speaking in Downing Street, Mr Johnson told reporters: "I believe that a combination of the measures that we're asking the public to take and better testing, scientific progress, will enable us to get on top of it within the next 12 weeks and turn the tide.

"I cannot stand here and tell you that by the end of June that we will be on the downward slope.

"It's possible but I simply can't say that that's for certain."