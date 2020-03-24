Sports Direct has said it will keep its stores open, despite new curbs aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

Under new measures announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, all UK shops selling non-essential goods have been ordered to close immediately.

Among those staying open are petrol stations, supermarkets and pharmacies.

But Sports Direct said it would remain open "where possible" as it was "uniquely well placed to help keep the UK as fit and healthy as possible".

Arguing that it provided an essential service, bosses at the company said the sports equipment it sells can be used to exercise at home at a time when gyms have been closed.