Greggs has become the latest food retailer to close in an attempt to temporarily to help fight coronavirus.
The bakery chain, which has more than 2,050 outlets, said all shops would shut from tonight to help maintain social distancing.
McDonald's, Nando's, KFC, Costa Coffee, Subway and Pizza Express have already announced similar measures.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Wales' daily Covid-19 cases
In Wales, 16 people have died from Covid-19 - 13 of those of have been in the past three days.
There have been 418 positive tests since the first confirmed case here on 28 February.
This graph of Public Health Wales figures shows a recent spike of confirmed cases.
BBCCopyright: BBC
So what are the new stricter measures?
Here's a quick recap of what UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford announced last night as they ramped up coronavirus measures.
People in Britain will be allowed to leave their homes for only “very limited purposes” - shopping for basic necessities, for one form of exercise a day, for any medical need and to travel to and from work when “absolutely necessary”
People are warned not to meet friends or family members who they do not live with
Shopping is only permitted for essentials such as food and medicine, and people are advised to do it “as little as you can”
Police have powers to enforce the rules, including through fines and dispersing gatherings
All shops selling non-essential goods, such as clothing and electronic stores, are ordered to close
Libraries, playgrounds, outdoor gyms and places of worship are to close
All gatherings of more than two people in public - excluding people you live with - are banned
All social events, including weddings and baptisms, are banned
Funerals are not included in the new restrictions
Parks will remain open for exercise but gatherings will be dispersed
Restrictions “under constant review” and will be checked again in three weeks. They will be relaxed “if the evidence shows we are able to”
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Good morning
Good morning everyone. Welcome to the BBC's coverage of how the global coronavirus crisis is affecting Wales.
We're waking up to new stricter measures announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and First Minister Mark Drakeford last night in a bid to halt the spread of the virus.
It's the toughest peacetime curbs on life in the UK ever announced - including a ban on public gatherings of more than two people - which the police now have the power to enforce.
Live Reporting
By Peter Shuttleworth and Ben Frampton
All times stated are UK
Sports Direct vows to keep shops open
Sports Direct has said it will keep its stores open, despite new curbs aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus.
Under new measures announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, all UK shops selling non-essential goods have been ordered to close immediately.
Among those staying open are petrol stations, supermarkets and pharmacies.
But Sports Direct said it would remain open "where possible" as it was "uniquely well placed to help keep the UK as fit and healthy as possible".
Arguing that it provided an essential service, bosses at the company said the sports equipment it sells can be used to exercise at home at a time when gyms have been closed.
Which businesses are staying open?
Many in the UK are waking up to a strange new world. Non-essential shops have been told to shut and shopping trips should be kept as infrequent as possible.
But which businesses can stay open?
Read a full list from the government here.
