Coronavirus in Wales on Wednesday

Posted at 6:256:25Protective gear to be given to NHS workersPersonal protective equipment such as face masks will be released from the pandemic stockpile to frontline NHS and social care workers, Wales’ health minister will announce later.Vaughan Gething will also announce additional supplies to be issued to GPs. Supplies have already been issued to all 715 pharmacies in Wales.He will make a full statement at 09:30 GMT.BBCCopyright: BBC
By Nicola Bryan and Steve Duffy
It is the second full day of curbs to try to stop the spread.
The UK government is facing growing pressure to stop non-essential construction work.
In Wales, we're expecting an update from the health minister this morning, which you can follow here.