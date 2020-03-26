Coronavirus in Wales on Thursday

BBC Radio Wales presenter Carol Vorderman takes in the dawn chorus from her self-isolation. Vorderman, who was raised in Prestatyn in Denbighshire, told her Twitter followers: "I've been in the same leggings for five days".
'I've been in the same leggings for five days'
What's the impact on pregnant women?
The coronavirus outbreak has left many people feeling trapped in their homes with expectant mothers isolated from their antenatal support and their loved ones.
The Royal College of Midwives in Wales says services are "under strain" and women may face "lessened choice" on birthing options.
Elin Edwards, 35, from Cardiff, is expecting her first baby in June.
She said it was "overwhelming" to be away from friends and family.
"There is that strange feeling that you're going to be missing out now on that exciting phase," she said.
"You also don't know what the healthcare system is going to be coping with from week to week and how that impacts on maternity."
Cancer patients 'could die due to surgery delays'
Some patients could die as a result of cancer surgery being delayed due to coronavirus, a surgeon has warned.
Gethin Williams, a consultant colorectal surgeon at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport, said all surgery there had been affected.
He said staff were taking difficult decisions every day, as operating theatres became intensive care units.
The Welsh Government said it was taking "urgent measures" to increase hospital and critical care capacity.
Self-employed waiting for answers
An announcement on what support self-employed people will get is due later today.
Last week Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a scheme giving employees 80% of their wages, while the self-employed have so far been left to live on benefits worth £94 a week.
On Wednesday the prime minister said a package of support for the self-employed will be announced by the Chancellor on Thursday
On Wednesday it was announced five more people had died in Wales after testing positive for Covid-19 - taking the total number of deaths to 22.
Public Health Wales also said there were 150 new cases of the virus in Wales, taking the number of confirmed cases to 628.