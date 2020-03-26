Coronavirus in Wales on Thursday

The coronavirus outbreak has left many people feeling trapped in their homes with expectant mothers isolated from their antenatal support and their loved ones.

The Royal College of Midwives in Wales says services are "under strain" and women may face "lessened choice" on birthing options.

Elin Edwards, 35, from Cardiff, is expecting her first baby in June.

She said it was "overwhelming" to be away from friends and family.

"There is that strange feeling that you're going to be missing out now on that exciting phase," she said.

"You also don't know what the healthcare system is going to be coping with from week to week and how that impacts on maternity."