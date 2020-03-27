People who break new rules to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak risk a £60 fine.

First Minister Mark Drakeford has signed into law regulations laying out how the measures will be enforced.

A fixed penalty notice for a first offence falls to £30 if paid within 14 days.

Fines rise to £120 for second and subsequent offences and people ignoring the law risk arrest if they do not comply.

While fines in England could reach as much as £960, that will not happen in Wales.