Covid-19 rule-breakers face fine of up to £120
Supermarket database 'available to England but not Wales'
A woman trying to get a food delivery for her 85-year-old mother says it’s “annoying” a database open to supermarkets to prioritise those who need it most only covers England.
Retired nurse Beverly Harrison-Wood, who lives in Cardigan, has about a week’s worth of food left for herself, her husband and her mother.
She says there is "no chance at all" of getting a delivery from the supermarkets for weeks.
The Welsh Government says it will make sure vulnerable people will get food, medicine and other essential items, and local support will be offered who cannot get help from family and friends.
The NHS a 'wonder of the world' says actor Michael Sheen
28,000 visit volunteer website this month
Advice has been published for people who want to volunteer to help during the coronavirus outbreak.
The Wales Council for Voluntary Action says people should register on the Volunteering Wales website.
Chief executive Ruth Marks said UK-wide publicity for the England-only GoodSAM scheme “may have caused confusion” in Wales.
The WCVA says the Volunteering Wales website has had 28,000 visitors this so far this month, compared to 11,000 for the whole of March 2019.
· The UK's death toll has risen by more than 100 to 578
· In Wales it rose by six to 28
· Aneurin Bevan health board has called for more staff amid cases spike
· Fines of up to £120 came into force for breaking stay-home rules
· Nurses' waits for safety equipment was branded "intolerable" by their union