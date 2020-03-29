Coronavirus
Live

Coronavirus in Wales: Latest updates

By Nicholas Bourne and Ruth Thomas

All times stated are UK

  2. Free bus travel for NHS staff

    NHS staff will receive free travel throughout Wales as part of a deal which will see struggling bus operators get help from the Welsh Government.

    Some bus companies struggling with dramatic drops in passenger numbers after restrictions on travel were introduced.

    The new arrangements mean that no bus will carry more than 50% of its maximum capacity and timetables will have to be sufficient to allow critical workers to get to work and those without a car to get to shops for essential food and medical supplies.

    Free rail travel is already available for health workers on Transport for Wales trains.

  3. Good morning

    Palliative care experts have urged people to talk about their wishes should they become critically ill with coronavirus.

    Baroness Ilora Finlay, professor of palliative medicine at Cardiff University, said everyone should consider what treatment they would want if they fell ill and their wishes if they died, and then tell their families.

    She also stressed the importance of taking time to appreciate the moment and find comfort in the little things.

    "The conversation on the phone with someone you love - these are precious moments, don't cut them short," she said.

