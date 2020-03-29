Coronavirus in Wales: Latest updates

Some bus companies struggling with dramatic drops in passenger numbers after restrictions on travel were introduced.
The new arrangements mean that no bus will carry more than 50% of its maximum capacity and timetables will have to be sufficient to allow critical workers to get to work and those without a car to get to shops for essential food and medical supplies.
Baroness Ilora Finlay, professor of palliative medicine at Cardiff University, said everyone should consider what treatment they would want if they fell ill and their wishes if they died, and then tell their families.
She also stressed the importance of taking time to appreciate the moment and find comfort in the little things.
"The conversation on the phone with someone you love - these are precious moments, don't cut them short," she said.
Quiet streets
The people of Cardiff appear to have been adhering to movement restrictions yesterday if this video is anything to go by
Free bus travel for NHS staff
NHS staff will receive free travel throughout Wales as part of a deal which will see struggling bus operators get help from the Welsh Government.
Free rail travel is already available for health workers on Transport for Wales trains.
Palliative care experts have urged people to talk about their wishes should they become critically ill with coronavirus.
