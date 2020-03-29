Coronavirus in Wales: Latest updates

NHS staff will receive free travel throughout Wales as part of a deal which will see struggling bus operators get help from the Welsh Government.

Some bus companies struggling with dramatic drops in passenger numbers after restrictions on travel were introduced.

The new arrangements mean that no bus will carry more than 50% of its maximum capacity and timetables will have to be sufficient to allow critical workers to get to work and those without a car to get to shops for essential food and medical supplies.

Free rail travel is already available for health workers on Transport for Wales trains.