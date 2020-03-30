The coronavirus outbreak will lead to a "domestic abuse pandemic" as vulnerable people spend all day with their abuser during the UK's lockdown, campaigners have warned. Strict government rules to stay home to stop Covid-19 spreading is "likely" to cause a spike in domestic abuse cases, both survivors and experts claim. Film star Michael Sheen is fronting an appeal for authorities to have a plan to deal with the "dramatic rise". The Welsh Government has promised help.
