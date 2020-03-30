The coronavirus outbreak will lead to a "domestic abuse pandemic" as vulnerable people spend all day with their abuser during the UK's lockdown, campaigners have warned.

Strict government rules to stay home to stop Covid-19 spreading is "likely" to cause a spike in domestic abuse cases, both survivors and experts claim.

Film star Michael Sheen is fronting an appeal for authorities to have a plan to deal with the "dramatic rise".

The Welsh Government has promised help.

BBC Copyright: BBC Rachel Williams was shot by her estranged husband at a hair salon Image caption: Rachel Williams was shot by her estranged husband at a hair salon