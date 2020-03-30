Coronavirus signs on the A470 near Pen-y-Fan
Latest updates on coronavirus pandemic in Wales

By Max Evans and Richard Porter

  1. 'Domestic abuse pandemic likely due to shutdown'

    The coronavirus outbreak will lead to a "domestic abuse pandemic" as vulnerable people spend all day with their abuser during the UK's lockdown, campaigners have warned.

    Strict government rules to stay home to stop Covid-19 spreading is "likely" to cause a spike in domestic abuse cases, both survivors and experts claim.

    Film star Michael Sheen is fronting an appeal for authorities to have a plan to deal with the "dramatic rise".

    The Welsh Government has promised help.

    Rachel Williams
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Rachel Williams was shot by her estranged husband at a hair salon
    Quote Message: Victims will have no breathing space. The perpetrators and the victims would normally parts of the day in work or socialising from Rachel Williams Domestic abuse counsellor
    Rachel WilliamsDomestic abuse counsellor

  2. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to our live updates on the coronavirus pandemic in Wales on Monday.

    Here are the main points so far:

    • Over the weekend, the number of deaths with Covid-19 in Wales rose to 48
    • There have been 1,241 confirmed cases, though the true number is likely to be higher
    • The Welsh Government is going to announce a £1.1bn package of support for businesses later
