BBC Copyright: BBC

Millions of plants, shrubs and trees could be binned in the coming days and weeks, meaning ruin for many growers.

The closure of 2,000 garden centres and nurseries mean growers of what's called "ornamental horticulture" have no outlet for their plants.

It comes at the worst possible moment for producers like Neil Alcock - the beginning of the peak March to July gardening season.

He's the managing director of Seiont Nurseries in Caernarfon, which grows and supplies young plants to the retail supply chain.

"This should be our busiest time of year. Last week in fact, we should have had the busiest in our entire history - but that's when the coronavirus kicked in," he said.

"We had sold thousands of plants, but then cancellations came in from everywhere. No ifs, no buts, the whole retail supply chain stopped for us."

Neil said that the firm had seen a downturn costing them about £100,000 worth of orders.

The Horticultural Trades Association is asking the government for financial assistance of up to £250m to help the industry avoid collapse