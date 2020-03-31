It comes at the worst possible moment for producers like Neil Alcock - the beginning of the peak March to July gardening season.
He's the managing director of Seiont Nurseries in Caernarfon, which grows and supplies young plants to the retail supply chain.
"This should be our busiest time of year. Last week in fact, we should have had the busiest in our entire history - but that's when the coronavirus kicked in," he said.
"We had sold thousands of plants, but then cancellations came in from everywhere. No ifs, no buts, the whole retail supply chain stopped for us."
Neil said that the firm had seen a downturn costing them about £100,000 worth of orders.
The Horticultural Trades Association is asking the government for financial assistance of up to £250m to help the industry avoid collapse
Lack of protection for carers ‘scary’
BBCCopyright: BBC
Stephen Jameson, 54, from Newport, has underlying health issues and has a carer come to his house twice a day to give him essential help.
He is scared he may catch the virus from his carer, as she is unable to get any personal protective equipment.
“I’m scared to death to be honest with you - if I get the virus I believe it will kill me," he said.
“She’s within two metres of me all the time, trying to get me into bed.
"I can’t do it on my own, so she’s physically touching me. If she’s got that on her hands it can easily transfer to me, or vice versa.”
Cancer patients ‘may die’ due to treatment delays
Hundreds of cancer patients in Wales could die due to delays in treatment and screening caused by the coronavirus outbreak, the charity Tenovus Cancer Care has said.
Cancer services across the country have been put under huge pressure because resources are being used to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak and care providers are working with a reduced number of staff because of infections and self-isolation.
Judi Rhys from the charity said: “Cancer services were already under huge pressure, but now we are seeing a reduction in theatre space for surgeries and fewer available beds in intensive care units, so many people face having their surgery delayed for some time.”
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Why have the Gwent valleys become a hotspot?
With more than 550 confirmed cases, the Aneurin Bevan health board area has one of the highest rates of infection in the UK.
The area, which covers areas including Newport, Monmouthshire and the Gwent valleys, is fast becoming Wales’ front line in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
Live Reporting
By Chris Wood and Richard Porter
All times stated are UK
Millions of plants could be binned
Millions of plants, shrubs and trees could be binned in the coming days and weeks, meaning ruin for many growers.
The closure of 2,000 garden centres and nurseries mean growers of what's called "ornamental horticulture" have no outlet for their plants.
It comes at the worst possible moment for producers like Neil Alcock - the beginning of the peak March to July gardening season.
He's the managing director of Seiont Nurseries in Caernarfon, which grows and supplies young plants to the retail supply chain.
"This should be our busiest time of year. Last week in fact, we should have had the busiest in our entire history - but that's when the coronavirus kicked in," he said.
"We had sold thousands of plants, but then cancellations came in from everywhere. No ifs, no buts, the whole retail supply chain stopped for us."
Neil said that the firm had seen a downturn costing them about £100,000 worth of orders.
The Horticultural Trades Association is asking the government for financial assistance of up to £250m to help the industry avoid collapse
Lack of protection for carers ‘scary’
Stephen Jameson, 54, from Newport, has underlying health issues and has a carer come to his house twice a day to give him essential help.
He is scared he may catch the virus from his carer, as she is unable to get any personal protective equipment.
“I’m scared to death to be honest with you - if I get the virus I believe it will kill me," he said.
“She’s within two metres of me all the time, trying to get me into bed.
"I can’t do it on my own, so she’s physically touching me. If she’s got that on her hands it can easily transfer to me, or vice versa.”
Cancer patients ‘may die’ due to treatment delays
Hundreds of cancer patients in Wales could die due to delays in treatment and screening caused by the coronavirus outbreak, the charity Tenovus Cancer Care has said.
Cancer services across the country have been put under huge pressure because resources are being used to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak and care providers are working with a reduced number of staff because of infections and self-isolation.
Judi Rhys from the charity said: “Cancer services were already under huge pressure, but now we are seeing a reduction in theatre space for surgeries and fewer available beds in intensive care units, so many people face having their surgery delayed for some time.”
Why have the Gwent valleys become a hotspot?
With more than 550 confirmed cases, the Aneurin Bevan health board area has one of the highest rates of infection in the UK.
The area, which covers areas including Newport, Monmouthshire and the Gwent valleys, is fast becoming Wales’ front line in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
You can find the answers to some of the key questions and what we know so far here.
Good morning
Welcome to BBC Wales' live coverage of developments on Tuesday as the country fights the coronavirus pandemic.
You can follow all the latest news here with us.