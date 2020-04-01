Social distancing didn't get in the way of quiz night for BBC Wales' weather team thanks to video messaging.
By Nicola Bryan and Gemma Ryall
A socially-distant quiz night for weather team
Charities call for support
Charities in the UK say they need “substantial” government support to shore up their finances during the coronavirus pandemic.
MPs were told charities could lose around a third of their income over the next three months, as social-distancing measures make fundraising events impossible.
Karl Wilding, chief executive of the National Council for Voluntary Organisations, said his group has been “inundated with calls for help”.
The UK government has promised a “package of measures” for the sector, including the deferral of VAT bills and pay for staff on temporary leave.
But Mr Wilding said the crisis faced by charities was more serious than after the 2008 financial crash, when the sector was given a £40m ($49m) bailout.
3D-printed face visors produced for NHS staff
Face visors for NHS staff have been produced by north Wales schools, private companies and Bangor University using 3D Printers.
The visors will be handed to frontline workers on Friday.
Coordinated by Menai Science Park based in Gaerwen on Anglesey, over 30 different bodies have been working flat out to produce them.
They are working to Spanish and Swedish visor plans downloaded from the Internet.
GP surgery apology over 'do not resuscitate' form
A GP surgery has apologised after sending a letter asking patients with life-limiting illnesses to complete a "do not resuscitate" form.
A letter, which appears to be from Llynfi surgery, in Maesteg, asks people to complete the form to ensure emergency services would not be called if their condition deteriorates due to coronavirus.
The letter says in an “ideal situation” doctors would have had this conversation in person but had written to them due to fears they are carrying the virus and were asymptomatic.
“We will not abandon you,” it said. “But we need to be frank and realistic."
According to the Guardian newspaper, the letter was sent to a small number of patients and the staff at the surgery were apologising directly to those who had received it.
'I was bored, I'm just out for a drive'
South Wales Police says it has stopped "numerous" cars without good reason for travel in Cardiff.
It warned formal action would be taken if the drivers were seen again.
People may only leave home to exercise once a day, travel to and from work when it is "absolutely necessary", shop for essential items and fulfil any medical or care needs.
Dental patients 'could lose teeth'
Dentists have warned people will lose teeth because of high demand for personal protective equipment in hospitals.
Already some patients have been fending for themselves when treatment is unavailable because of coronavirus.
One woman said she replaced a filling with Blu Tack as a result of limited services.
Llandovery dentist Tom Bysouth said dentists faced "horribly difficult ethical dilemmas".
"It may boil down to the question of is it better to save a tooth, or is it better to save a life," Mr Bysouth, who sits on the Welsh General Dental Practice Committee, said.
Council relaxes rules on missed council tax
People struggling to pay their council tax in Neath Port Talbot will not receive reminders, summonses or liability orders, the council has said.
The council said it was relaxing its rules for those who fall behind with payments for April, May and June.
It urged all residents who can continue to pay their council tax to do so, adding that this funding was vital for frontline services.
Here are the main points so far: