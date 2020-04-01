Charities in the UK say they need “substantial” government support to shore up their finances during the coronavirus pandemic.

MPs were told charities could lose around a third of their income over the next three months, as social-distancing measures make fundraising events impossible.

Karl Wilding, chief executive of the National Council for Voluntary Organisations, said his group has been “inundated with calls for help”.

The UK government has promised a “package of measures” for the sector, including the deferral of VAT bills and pay for staff on temporary leave.

But Mr Wilding said the crisis faced by charities was more serious than after the 2008 financial crash, when the sector was given a £40m ($49m) bailout.