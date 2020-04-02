A man with serious heart problems says he is stranded in South Africa with just days of medication left. Phil Walker, 57, has 60% heart function after a heart attack\nleft him needing a quadruple heart bypass operation. Mr Walker and partner Michelle Hall were due to fly back with\nVirgin Atlantic on Monday, but their flights were cancelled due to coronavirus. Virgin Atlantic apologised and said it was working to get Mr\nWalker and Ms Hall home as a priority.
