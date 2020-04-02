People practising social distancing on Llandudno promenade
Live

Updates on the coronavirus pandemic in Wales

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Nicola Bryan and Ben Frampton

All times stated are UK

  1. Seriously ill man 'stranded with dwindling drugs'

    A man with serious heart problems says he is stranded in South Africa with just days of medication left.

    Phil Walker, 57, has 60% heart function after a heart attack left him needing a quadruple heart bypass operation.

    Mr Walker and partner Michelle Hall were due to fly back with Virgin Atlantic on Monday, but their flights were cancelled due to coronavirus.

    Virgin Atlantic apologised and said it was working to get Mr Walker and Ms Hall home as a priority.

    Phil Walker
    Copyright: Family photo

  2. Good morning

    Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Wales for Thursday:

    • A total of 98 people with coronavirus have died in Wales
    • 1,837 people have tested positive for Covid-19, but the true figure is likely to be much higher
    • A senior doctor at Wales' biggest hospital says it's ready for a "huge wave" of cases
    • A pharmaceutical company denies having a deal with the Welsh Government for extra Covid-19 tests
    • Some schools will stay open during the Easter holiday in order to teach vulnerable children and the children of key workers
Back to top