Coronavirus updates from Wales

The first batch of food boxes of essential items for some of Wales’ most medically vulnerable people who have no support are being delivered, the Welsh Government has said.
People within this "shielding group" have pre-existing medical conditions, and have received letters from the chief medical officer asking them to follow strict shielding measures for the next 12 weeks.
A typical box will contain a range of items such as UHT long life milk, tinned produce, pasta, toilet roll, breakfast cereal, some fruit and vegetables and bread.
“Our new weekly food boxes will provide essential food for these people and it is great to see the boxes arriving on people’s doorsteps across Wales," said Lesley Griffiths, Rural Affairs Minister.
She stressed the boxes were for people notified as being in the "shielded group" who need them as an "absolute last resort".
The £15m direct delivery food scheme allows eligible people to contact their local authority using the contact details in their letter from the chief medical officer and request delivery of a box.
Donors urged to travel further to give blood
People are being urged to go the extra mile to give blood during the coronavirus pandemic.
Travelling to donate is classed as "essential travel" and the Welsh Blood Service is now asking people to travel to regional hubs to donate.
While stocks in Wales are currently healthy, pressure on the service means less blood is being taken.
About 100,000 units of blood need to be donated to supply Wales' 19 hospitals every year.
The service said since the outbreak 30% less blood had been collected - but with an equal reduction in demand from hospitals, stock remained healthy.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Friday's live updates from Wales. We'll bring you all of today's developments here, including briefings from the Welsh and UK governments.
Here are the key points so far:
Total confirmed cases around the world have passed one million
In Wales, 117 people have died, with 2,121 confirmed cases
Welsh blood donors are urged to travel to regional hubs as the number of donation sessions is reduced
