Coronavirus updates from Wales

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images The first food boxes for vulnerable people are ready Image caption: The first food boxes for vulnerable people are ready

The first batch of food boxes of essential items for some of Wales’ most medically vulnerable people who have no support are being delivered, the Welsh Government has said.

People within this "shielding group" have pre-existing medical conditions, and have received letters from the chief medical officer asking them to follow strict shielding measures for the next 12 weeks.

A typical box will contain a range of items such as UHT long life milk, tinned produce, pasta, toilet roll, breakfast cereal, some fruit and vegetables and bread.

“Our new weekly food boxes will provide essential food for these people and it is great to see the boxes arriving on people’s doorsteps across Wales," said Lesley Griffiths, Rural Affairs Minister.

She stressed the boxes were for people notified as being in the "shielded group" who need them as an "absolute last resort".

The £15m direct delivery food scheme allows eligible people to contact their local authority using the contact details in their letter from the chief medical officer and request delivery of a box.