Layby closed sign at Storey Arms, Brecon Beacons
Live

Coronavirus updates for Wales on Sunday

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Nick Bourne and Ruth Thomas

All times stated are UK

  1. Families keeping active

    Karate classes and garden boot camps have been keeping families active during coronavirus restrictions.

    Being cooped up at home with young children has led to parents coming up with creative ways to have family fun.

    These efforts can reap rewards, with some parents saying the coronavirus restrictions have given them a chance to spend quality time together.

    Video content

    Video caption: Coronavirus lockdown: Family boot camps to keep spirits high

  2. Health workers cut back on face-to-face treatment

    A woman getting an eye test
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Coronavirus has created "challenging times" for health workers treating people for other conditions, doctors have said.

    New rules have been introduced to curb the spread of the virus and ease pressure on NHS resources.

    But specialised health care, such as sexual health and optometry, often relies on face-to-face treatment and is still needed during social distancing.

    More assessments will be made over the phone before anyone is seen in person.

    Health workers cut back on face-to-face treatment

    A woman getting an eye test

    Sexual health and optometry are among the services facing "challenging" times due to coronavirus.

    Read more
    next

  3. NHS increasing capacity

    The NHS in Wales is gearing itself up to effectively double its capacity in preparation for a possible surge of coronavirus patients.

    Health Minister Vaughan Gething says military planners will help add 7,000 new hospital beds and more than double the number of ventilators.

    He also announced 2,500 new staff will bolster the service, including retired professionals, locum GPs and trainees.

    Video content

    Video caption: Coronavirus: Thousands of extra beds set up in Wales

  4. Good morning

    Welcome to our live updates on the coronavirus outbreak in Wales. We'll bring you the latest developments as they happen throughout the day.

Back to top