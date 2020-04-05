Coronavirus updates for Wales on Sunday

Karate classes and garden boot camps have been keeping families active during coronavirus restrictions. Being cooped up at home with young children has led to parents coming up with creative ways to have family fun. These efforts can reap rewards, with some parents saying the coronavirus restrictions have given them a chance to spend quality time together.
Live Reporting
By Nick Bourne and Ruth Thomas
All times stated are UK
Families keeping active
Health workers cut back on face-to-face treatment
Coronavirus has created "challenging times" for health workers treating people for other conditions, doctors have said.
New rules have been introduced to curb the spread of the virus and ease pressure on NHS resources.
But specialised health care, such as sexual health and optometry, often relies on face-to-face treatment and is still needed during social distancing.
More assessments will be made over the phone before anyone is seen in person.
NHS increasing capacity
The NHS in Wales is gearing itself up to effectively double its capacity in preparation for a possible surge of coronavirus patients.
Health Minister Vaughan Gething says military planners will help add 7,000 new hospital beds and more than double the number of ventilators.
He also announced 2,500 new staff will bolster the service, including retired professionals, locum GPs and trainees.
Good morning
Welcome to our live updates on the coronavirus outbreak in Wales. We'll bring you the latest developments as they happen throughout the day.