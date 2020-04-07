A "silent sing\nsong" is the unusual method a choir is using to keep performing during the coronavirus outbreak. With thousands of gigs and concerts cancelled around the world, the Morriston Orpheus Choir from Swansea is continuing to rehearse online. Members, aged 22 to 88, have been using the conferencing app Zoom every Sunday, muting the singers so they can all hear the pianist.
Choir keeps 'spirit alive' rehearsing online
Welsh employers told to keep staff two metres apart
All employers in Wales will be told to keep workers two metres (6ft) apart from today.
Companies are being asked to take "reasonable measures" to ensure the health of staff.
But the new Welsh Government rules will not amount to a complete ban on workers being closer than the social distancing guidelines.
Ministers believe the move is necessary because of reports to trade unions and AMs of concerns from workers.
Boris Johnson spends night in intensive care after symptoms worsen
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spent the night in intensive care at a central London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.
Downing Street said he was moved to the unit on the advice of his medical team and was receiving "excellent care".
Mr Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise "where necessary", a spokesman added.
