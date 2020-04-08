Lorraine Barrett, a humanist celebrant of 11 years, is calling for a ban.
The former Welsh Assembly Member said an outright prohibition on funerals would protect families as well as crematorium and funeral workers.
Welsh Government guidance does not set limits on numbers but insists attendees stay 2m (6ft 6ins) apart.
Mrs Barrett said the arbitrary nature of limits set by individual crematoria and the impersonal ways in which funerals were being conducted was exacerbating bereaved families' distress.
Recap of Tuesday
Here's a recap of the main coronavirus Wales on Tuesday:
Health
Minister Vaughan Gething said the first drive-in test centre in Wales
would be operational by the end of Tuesday at Cardiff City Stadium. He
said three more centres would be opened – one at Rodney Parade in Newport,
one in south west Wales and a further one in the north within the next
seven to 10 days. He added that there were plans to have an “at home” test
as well
Some
Welsh NHS staff with Covid-19 have been given wrong test results and were
told they did not have coronavirus. They are among a
group of 10 who have been given incorrect results - including eight from the Aneurin Bevan health board and two from elsewhere. The Gwent-based heath board
said the staff were contacted "immediately"
All
employers in Wales are being told to do their best to keep workers two metres (6ft 6in) apart or face a fine, as a new law comes into force.
Companies are being asked to take "reasonable measures" to keep
staff healthy during the coronavirus crisis
Another 19 people in Wales have died after testing positive for coronavirus,
taking the total number to 212, Public Health Wales has said. Incident
director Dr Giri Shankar said another 291 confirmed new cases brought the
total in Wales to 3,790
Good morning
Good morning.
Welcome to Wednesday’s live page, covering all the main
coronavirus stories in Wales.
The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spent a second night in
intensive care where his condition is described as stable.
Today there are calls for funerals to be banned
during the coronavirus crisis because of limits on the number of mourners
causing distress to families.
Also, hospices and health charities have said they
urgently need money to run services amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Hospices and charities call for help
Hospices and other health charities say they need urgent help to maintain services.
Most rely on fundraising events and charity shops to raise money, but the coronavirus lockdown has put an end to those options.
Newport-based St David's Hospice Care funds 70% of its clinical services through its events and shops, which raise about £3.5m a year.
'I’m desperately hoping Boris will pull through'
A former MP says Boris Johnson is needed back at the helm as soon as it is safe to do so.
The former Tory MP for Montgomeryshire, Glyn Davies, told BBC Wales' Breakfast with Claire Summers: “I’m desperately hoping that Boris will pull through OK.
"I’ve followed his career since he wrote for the the Spectator in the 1990s, mixing fun and seriousness in his own inimitable style.
"Today he has grown into an impressive leader who connects with people of all backgrounds. We need him back at the helm as soon as his medical advice allows it”.
