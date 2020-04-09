Officers at a road block in
Police stop three men on round trip to London
Officers at a road block in Newport said they stopped three men in a Mercedes making a round trip to London.
The men, who were warned by officers, said they were visiting their cousin.
Gwent Police is setting up road blocks around its force area, which are able to stop multiple cars at once.
Supt Michael Richards said: “We’re well aware that we’re moving into a bank holiday weekend, the weather is glorious, people will want to be out enjoying that weather, but the message is very clear, please take on board the government advice and stay home.”
Drink driver's 'sheer selfishness' as NHS stretched
A "selfish" drink driver has been arrested by Dyfed-Powys Police.
Officers in Ceredigion tweeted: "NHS working to its limit yet people still risk stretching them further through sheer selfishness.
"Needless to say, also be dealt with for non-essential journey."
Aerospace industry 'will take years' to recover
It will take years for Wales' aerospace industry to get back to where it was before the coronavirus pandemic, the body representing companies has said.
Aerospace firms employ 23,000 people in Wales in 160 businesses.
John Whalley, of Aerospace Wales, says the dramatic reduction in flights is a real challenge.
"There will be a recovery but it may be a couple of years to get back to where we were a couple of weeks ago," he said.
'Stay away from Mumbles'
People have been asked to stay away from Mumbles at the weekend.
Councillor Myles Langstone, who represents the Oystermouth ward on Swansea council, says he feared good weather would lead to social distancing rules being be ignored over the Easter bank holiday.
He told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast with Claire Summers: "Normally my position is that we want people to come to Mumbles.
“At the moment the message is 'please stay away'…
“I've been told of some premises like AirBnBs being used and people gathering at the hotspots. So, that raises concerns locally as we don't want people coming in and spreading the virus further."
Welsh Government responds to criticism from nurses
The Welsh Government has responded to criticism that Welsh nurses are "not receiving any information on the testing process" for coronavirus.
Nursing union the Royal College of Nursing in Wales has claimed members were increasingly frustrated at the lack of detail.
A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We published our national plan for testing for Covid-19 this week.
"We have carried out more than 15,000 tests in Wales so far, with one in five tests on those in the care sector.
“We continue to prioritise front-line health and care staff as capacity for testing rapidly increases.”
'Number of cars rising as lockdown goes on'
Police say they are seeing a rise in the number of cars on the roads as the lockdown goes on.
Gwent Police warned fines would be issued if people do not adhere to social distancing rules.
Supt Michael Richards said: “For those people out and about in their vehicles, expect to be spoken to by our police officers."
The force said it will be out over the bank holiday, which is expected to be dry.
It has not used enforcement powers yet, Supt Richards said.
“But we do know we’re moving into a bank holiday, Easter weekend,” he added.
“People will get frustrated and want to leave their house. The message is very simple, please stay at home and listen to the advice.”
'Vigilante' worries for second home owners
People "will turn vigilante" against those visiting second homes in Wales during the coronavirus lockdown, a councillor has said.
Gareth Williams, who represents Botwnnog in Gwynedd, said "feelings are running incredibly high" and he was worried locals would take action.
He said he was reporting 10 to 15 cases a day of people arriving at such homes.
Carl Foulkes, chief constable of North Wales Police, urged people not to take the law into their own hands.
Mr Williams said he "honestly believes" locals could turn vigilante.
Nurses 'frustrated at lack of testing information'
Welsh nurses are "not receiving any information on the testing process" for coronavirus, a nursing union has said.
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in Wales said members were increasingly frustrated at the lack of detail.
Members deserve to know how the Welsh Government plans to protect individuals "and have their anxiety and stress reduced", its director Helen Whyley said.
The Welsh Government has been asked to comment.
