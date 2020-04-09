Officers at a road block in Newport said they stopped three men in a Mercedes making a round trip to London.

The men, who were warned by officers, said they were visiting their cousin.

Gwent Police is setting up road blocks around its force area, which are able to stop multiple cars at once.

Supt Michael Richards said: “We’re well aware that we’re moving into a bank holiday weekend, the weather is glorious, people will want to be out enjoying that weather, but the message is very clear, please take on board the government advice and stay home.”