A council is sourcing its own stocks of personal protective equipment (PPE) due to what its says is a lack of "transparency" over Welsh Government supplies.

Carmarthenshire council says not knowing the amount or type of PPE being delivered makes planning difficult.

Plaid Cymru council leader Emlyn Dole says: "I'm grateful for the Welsh Government's efforts, but they're not giving us the whole picture."

The Welsh Government says it is working as fast as it can to build up supplies, which means it cannot always give exact details of what's coming.