Coronavirus updates on Saturday in Wales

Responding to Plaid Cymru’s concerns about\ntesting in North Wales , Health Minister Vaughan Gething said: “It’s important we don’t collapse into regional\nfinger-pointing within Wales.” He told BBC Radio\nWales Breakfast more tests have been done in south east Wales because the disease has “progressed there quicker”, and\nreiterated his plan to open a testing centre in north Wales. He acknowledged there have been individual problems with\ndelays to test results but said that is “not typical”. “The geography of where you are in the country does not\ndetermine the response you get," he said.
Geography does 'not determine response'
'Postcode lottery' warning over testing
Coronavirus testing in Wales must not become subject to a "postcode lottery", Plaid Cymru politicians have warned.
The party's politicians in north Wales have written to the health minister claiming patients in the region "appear to be at a particular disadvantage".
They say there are "significant issues" with testing.
The Welsh Government said testing centres and laboratories were being developed "right across Wales".
Retired GP felt a 'moral obligation' to return
Since his retirement from a long career as a GP, Henk Stigglebout has enjoyed touring Europe in his VW campervan.
But when coronavirus struck he felt compelled to respond to calls for retired doctors to go back to work at home in Flintshire.
"I feel a moral obligation to go back to work," the 63-year-old said.
He is still waiting for a role weeks after re-registering. The Welsh Government said it was working on a fast-track process for people like him.
