Coronavirus updates on Saturday in Wales

Responding to Plaid Cymru’s concerns about testing in North Wales, Health Minister Vaughan Gething said: “It’s important we don’t collapse into regional finger-pointing within Wales.”

He told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast more tests have been done in south east Wales because the disease has “progressed there quicker”, and reiterated his plan to open a testing centre in north Wales.

He acknowledged there have been individual problems with delays to test results but said that is “not typical”.

“The geography of where you are in the country does not determine the response you get," he said.