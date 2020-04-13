People who were due to start new\njobs during the coronavirus pandemic are "slipping through the safety\nnet," according to a trade unions body . TUC Cymru has said furlough\nrules has led to a "small but significant" number of people who could\nbecome "destitute". Anyone who started a new job\nafter 28 February is ineligible for the UK government’s job retention scheme\nunder their new employer. The Treasury says former\nemployers can rehire staff to place them on furlough, but some have struggled\nto be taken back on. One of those, Rhys Thomas Davies\nfrom Caerphilly, said: "I went back to my old employer and they said\nthey're not looking to rehire. "I went back a second time,\nbegging them, but they still said no. It was embarrassing but I didn't have any\nother option."
