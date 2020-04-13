People who were due to start new jobs during the coronavirus pandemic are "slipping through the safety net," according to a trade unions body.

TUC Cymru has said furlough rules has led to a "small but significant" number of people who could become "destitute".

Anyone who started a new job after 28 February is ineligible for the UK government’s job retention scheme under their new employer.

The Treasury says former employers can rehire staff to place them on furlough, but some have struggled to be taken back on.

One of those, Rhys Thomas Davies from Caerphilly, said: "I went back to my old employer and they said they're not looking to rehire.

"I went back a second time, begging them, but they still said no. It was embarrassing but I didn't have any other option."