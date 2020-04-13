Motivational quotes on a pallet
Live

Live updates on the coronavirus pandemic in Wales

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

David Dulin and Gemma Ryall

All times stated are UK

  1. Workers ‘slipping through the net’ of furlough scheme

    People who were due to start new jobs during the coronavirus pandemic are "slipping through the safety net," according to a trade unions body.

    TUC Cymru has said furlough rules has led to a "small but significant" number of people who could become "destitute".

    Anyone who started a new job after 28 February is ineligible for the UK government’s job retention scheme under their new employer.

    The Treasury says former employers can rehire staff to place them on furlough, but some have struggled to be taken back on.

    One of those, Rhys Thomas Davies from Caerphilly, said: "I went back to my old employer and they said they're not looking to rehire.

    "I went back a second time, begging them, but they still said no. It was embarrassing but I didn't have any other option."

    Rhys Thomas Davies
    Copyright: Rhys Thomas Davies

  2. Good morning

    Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus crisis in Wales as we face our fourth week in lockdown.

    We will bring you all the latest news and updates.

Back to top