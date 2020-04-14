Coronavirus in Wales: Latest updates

A mass observation study inspired by World War Two research will document everyday lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

It will look at social media posts, diaries and video entries.In the original study, a UK-wide panel of volunteer writers did regular questionnaires and wrote diaries.

Swansea University's Michael Ward, who is leading the new study, said he wanted to understand how we were reacting to the outbreak as a society.

Ellie Griffiths, a 19-year-old sociology student from rural Carmarthenshire, is taking part in the project. She writes a diary "almost daily".

She said the first-hand accounts of what life was like during World War Two were "invaluable to us now", and that accounts of life during the coronavirus crisis will be needed in the future.

She said: "It's easy to forget that we're in a very big part of history right now, so I do think it's very important to journal it."