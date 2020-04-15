Coronavirus in Wales: Latest updates

Some of the UK's attractions and museums will be lost due to the impact of the coronavirus lockdown on their finances, arts bodies have warned. Independent institutions that usually depend on entrance fees and are not backed by regular grants or funding are thought to be most at risk. London's Florence Nightingale Museum and Charles Dickens Museum are among those who have appealed for more help. The UK government said it was "committed to supporting" the cultural sector.
Five ventilated patients discharged from Royal Gwent
An intensive care consultant says his department has discharged their first five patients from critical care.
Dr David Hepburn, from the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport, said all had been on ventilators "so sick as you can be".
Dr Hepburn was himself laid low by coronavirus - after catching it from a hospital colleague.
He tweeted: "They've got a way to go before full recovery but are safe and on the mend."
10 single cabins to get homeless off the streets
Temporary cabins are to be used to house homeless people in two towns in Conwy county to help them during the coronavirus lockdown period.
Ten cabins with a single bed, bathroom and microwave have been acquired by the council.
Some will be placed in a car park in Colwyn Bay owned by Cais, a drug and alcohol rehabilitation charity.
Others will be placed at a car park at Llandudno town hall which will also provide support services.
A nearby café has offered to provide meals.
IVF treatment delays 'soul destroying'
A woman whose fertility treatment has been hit by the coronavirus outbreak has described it as"soul destroying".
Amanda Faulkiner-Farrow, 38, from Bethel, Gwynedd, was due to have a round of treatment in June.
Non-urgent outpatient appointments and surgical procedures were suspended by the Welsh Government in March to help the health service tackle coronavirus.
The Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) which regulates UK fertility clinics said all current treatments must be completed by 15 April.
Mrs Faulkiner-Farrow and her husband James had their first round of ICSI, a form of fertility treatment, last April.
She sought a second round of treatment last September but was told she would have to wait until the next financial year because of limited funding.
"There's a lot of women out there like me, on a clock, and we didn't leave it last minute because we wanted a career, it was just the way love and life and circumstances fell," she said.
Thousands of shielding letters go to wrong address
The Welsh Government has "sincerely apologised" after 13,000 letters meant for people most vulnerable to coronavirus were sent to the wrong addresses.
More than 80,000 people are meant to get a "shielding letter" from the chief medical officer.
Plaid Cymru said it was a "potentially disastrous mistake".
The Welsh Government said all letters have since been reissued to the correct addresses.
The letter is for those with serious underlying health conditions and advises people to stay at home for 12 weeks.
It also contains information and advice, including how those who have no-one else to support them can get medication and other essential items like food.
