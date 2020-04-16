Coronavirus in Wales: Latest updates on pandemic

Wales rugby star and qualified doctor Jamie Roberts is volunteering to help the NHS fight against coronavirus.

He is writing a blog about his time with Cardiff and Vale health board.

After spending time with intensive care consultants Richard Skone and Nick Stallard at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, he wrote about the "devastation" of people dying without their loved ones by their side.

He wrote: "There are strictly no visitors allowed on the Covid wards due to infection risk and therefore patients are dying alone.

"There are no flowers, cards or cuddly toys on the unit. There is no ability for our best and most compassionate doctors to gauge family reaction and deliver bad news to the best of their ability as the most difficult of conversations are having to be made over the telephone.

"On speaking with both consultants, this is the most difficult and challenging part of their job, especially under current conditions. It’s an awful situation that makes it desperately sad for anyone who is losing a loved one under these circumstances.

"To see and feel the level of energy of our staff, even outside the ward, during the current climate, was inspiring. Here we have a team of healthcare professionals who are right on the coal face of this crisis and making the big decisions that are saving lives. Dr Skone and Dr Stallard just a few examples. Heroes."