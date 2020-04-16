Coronavirus in Wales: Latest updates on pandemic

Wales rugby star and qualified doctor Jamie Roberts is volunteering to help the NHS fight against coronavirus.
He is writing a blog about his time with Cardiff and Vale health board.
After spending time with intensive care consultants Richard Skone and Nick Stallard at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, he wrote about the "devastation" of people dying without their loved ones by their side.
He wrote: "There are strictly no visitors allowed on the Covid wards due to infection risk and therefore patients are dying alone.
"There are no flowers, cards or cuddly toys on the unit. There is no ability for our best and most compassionate doctors to gauge family reaction and deliver bad news to the best of their ability as the most difficult of conversations are having to be made over the telephone.
"On speaking with both consultants, this is the most difficult and challenging part of their job, especially under current conditions. It’s an awful situation that makes it desperately sad for anyone who is losing a loved one under these circumstances.
"To see and feel the level of energy of our staff, even outside the ward, during the current climate, was inspiring. Here we have a team of healthcare professionals who are right on the coal face of this crisis and making the big decisions that are saving lives. Dr Skone and Dr Stallard just a few examples. Heroes."
Major UK takeaway chains start to reopen
Three major takeaway chains in the UK have announced limited reopening programmes after closing during the coronavirus lockdown.
Burger King, KFC and Pret A Manger have or will open certain restaurants around the country for delivery only.
Government guidelines state that while restaurants and pubs have to close, they can prepare food for collection or delivery.
The chains had decided to temporarily close as the lockdown took effect.
Little girl's bid to celebrate fundraising veteran's birthday
A 99-year-old war veteran who is walking 100 laps of his garden before he turns 100 has raised nearly £12m for the NHS.
Tom Moore originally wanted to raise £1,000 for NHS Charities Together by completing laps of his garden.
But he has now hit almost 12,000 times his initial target thanks to donations from over 600,000 people online.
Eight-year-old Reegan from Port Talbot has started a campaign to make sure he gets thousands of birthday cards when he turns 100.
Local pharmacies face cash crisis
"The last month has been the hardest of my 35 years in pharmacy," says Dai Williams.
He runs two pharmacies in Rhondda and while demand has increased massively since the lockdown, that's not been good for business.
That's because the wholesale price of medicine has shot up, cutting margins and putting financial pressures on.
Meanwhile longer hours and twice as many deliveries has meant higher staff costs.
Tens of thousands of independent community pharmacies across the UK are facing a cash crunch.
The net result could be closures, leaving communities with no local chemists.
'Charities have never been more at risk'
An animal rescue charity has said it is worried it may go under if it cannot find alternative funding.
Hope Rescue in Pontyclun, Rhondda Cynon Taff, has had to stop adopting and fostering abandoned animals to protect its staff from coronavirus.
It comes just weeks after its charity shop in Pontypridd was destroyed by flooding, leaving it with no income, while still having kennels full of dogs.
Founder Vanessa Waddon said: "We are doing our best, but when you think your best is not good enough and you want to be doing so much more, it is hard. It is really hard."
'Unprecedented' level of scams linked to Covid-19
The number of scams seen in Wales has reached a level "never seen before" as scammers exploit the coronavirus outbreak, law enforcement agencies say.
From offering phoney shopping services, to trying to get into people's homes to "check their water tanks for the virus", reports of scams are rising.
Trading Standards Wales said officers were seeing new types of face-to-face and online fraud on a "daily basis".
"Ultimately, they want your life savings," said officer Alison Farrar.
Medics to trial 'glimmer of hope' blood treatment
A potential new treatment for coronavirus being trialled at a hospital in Wales offers patients a "glimmer of hope", specialists say.
The University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff hopes to offer the treatment as part of a study within a month.
Blood will be extracted from people who have recovered from Covid-19 and the plasma will be given to patients.
It is hoped antibodies in the plasma of the blood could help others struggling to fight the infection.
