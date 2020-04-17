The Welsh Government is looking forward “cautiously and carefully” to a post-lockdown world, First Minister Mark Drakeford said today.

With restrictions on daily life set to continue for another three weeks, Mr Drakeford said ministers were working to strengthen NHS provision and look at ways in which the lockdown could end.

The lockdown would “ease, and, eventually, end”, he said, implying that measures could be lifted gradually.

At a press conference in Cardiff, he said there would be a series of tests before any restriction could be lifted.

These would include whether the change would continue to protect public health, whether the risk of further infection was low, and how the change could be policed.

New admissions to hospital had peaked on 7 April, he said, at 196, with the daily figure dropping to 105 yesterday.

The numbers needing critical care for Covid-19 hit 161 on 9 April, he added, but that the figure had “stabilised below that figure every day since”.

“These are the reasons why we are able to look forward, cautiously and carefully, to the future: to what Wales and the wider world will look like when the pandemic is over,” the first minister said.

The next three weeks would see “public health surveillance” improved, so new localised outbreaks of Covid-19 could be dealt with quickly, he said.

He added: “Over the last three (weeks) we have continued to ask a great deal of the people of Wales, but by acting together we are making that difference.

"And as we look to the next three weeks we are looking to the moment when the lockdown will begin to ease and eventually to end.”