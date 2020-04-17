Caleb Spencer, Ceri Coleman-Phillips and Steve Duffy
All times stated are UK
Deaths total rises to 506
There have been another 11 deaths announced by Public Health Wales in its daily update.
This takes the total deaths from coronavirus to 506.
The total number of positive tests has risen to 6,645.
Call to support ferry operators
There has been a call for extra financial support from the UK government for Holyhead’s
ferry operators during the coronavirus pandemic.
Stena Line and Irish
Ferries have both reduced services - but continue to transport critical freight.
Anglesey council leader Llinos Medi says they need help to bridge the gap between a drop
in income and running costs.
In her letter to the Transport Secretary and Welsh secretary, Ms Medi said the
needs of the Holyhead port “are not being met” and asked for the matter to be given “urgent
consideration”.
'No clinical advice' for facemasks
There is no “clinical advice” for people in Wales to wear facemasks, the first minister has said.
However, Mark Drakeford added that the guidance was kept “under very careful review”.
Speaking at the Welsh Government’s daily news briefing, Mr Drakeford said: “The advice on the masks that we have had consistently from the chief medical officers is that it is not a clinical course of action that they would advise.
“They don't think that the clinical benefits from it are sufficient to advise people to do it, but they keep that advice under very careful review.”
Mr Drakeford suggested people could be encouraged to wear facemasks if the advice changes.
“We will do it in Wales when we are advised, and if we are advised, to do it by those people who we rely on to make sure we're doing the right thing.”
Drakeford defends PPE supply to care homes
First Minister Mark Drakeford has defended the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the care sector.
It follows Older People’s Commissioner for Wales Heléna Herklots, calling on the Welsh Government to act urgently to provide clarity on what is happening in care homes.
The commissioner said there needed to be a greater “sense of urgency” with testing of both residents and staff, and with the provision PPE for staff.
Mr Drakeford said: “I certainly don’t think that is the case in terms of PPE.
"There are two deliveries every week to local authorities and on to care homes in their area.
"Forty percent of all the items in the Welsh Government’s pandemic stock has gone to the care sector in Wales, so it’s simply not the case that the care sector is getting what’s left after the NHS has had first call on it."
He said where there are isolated instances of people not getting what they want, a dedicated helpline was in place and it was increasing the number of tests available to staff in homes.
“We recognise the astonishing job they are doing and the bravery that often involves.
"So there are more tests and more testing of people who are working in that sector too," he added.
Mr Drakeford said he took the commissioner's comments very seriously and believed they would be able to "respond very positively" to the concerns raised.
Call for care home death numbers to be published
Health Minister Vaughan Gething has been urged to publish the number of care home deaths from coronavirus.
According to Mario Kreft, Care Forum Wales chairman, the lack of information had pushed care homes to the back of the queue for protective equipment, testing and funding.
This week Mr Gething said 75 homes in Wales had a confirmed Covid-19 case and 217 had suspected cases.
He did not reveal how many people had died.
Eight out of 134 registered deaths involving Covid-19 in Wales occurred in care homes, according to the latest figures from Office for National Statistics for the week ending on 3 April.
But daily death figures published by Public Health Wales mostly cover people who die in hospital - and only include those from the community when they are reported to them.
Mr Kreft said: “It is a matter of public concern and trust.”
The Welsh Government has been contacted for comment.
'Lockdown could stay in Wales even if lifted elsewhere'
The Welsh Government would be prepared to maintain lockdown measures in Wales even if restrictions had been lifted in other parts of the UK, the First Minister has said.
Mark Drakeford said that, even though introducing differences of approach based on geography would be "fraught with difficulties", the Welsh Government would "do things differently" if that was "right for Wales".
Speaking at the Welsh Government’s daily coronavirus press briefing Mr Drakeford said: "If there is a course of action that is the right one for Wales and it's different to elsewhere, then we will take it.
"But making differences by geography is fraught with other difficulties: difficulties of enforcement, difficulties of getting people to understand what it is.
"If you've got one simple message that applies everywhere in the United Kingdom, even where circumstances are not identical, that really helps people to understand what is being asked of them.
"So I will be reluctant to move to a geographical set of distinctions because I think they'd bring complexity with them.
"But if the evidence was, and if the advice from the medical experts, was that we needed to do things differently and that was right for Wales, then of course that is what we would do."
While the UK government and the three devolved governments are working together on the lockdown measures, the rules are made on a per-country basis.
Wales can look forward 'cautiously' to life after lockdown, FM says
The Welsh Government is looking forward “cautiously and carefully” to a post-lockdown world, First Minister Mark Drakeford said today.
With restrictions on daily life set to continue for another three weeks, Mr Drakeford said ministers were working to strengthen NHS provision and look at ways in which the lockdown could end.
The lockdown would “ease, and, eventually, end”, he said, implying that measures could be lifted gradually.
At a press conference in Cardiff, he said there would be a series of tests before any restriction could be lifted.
These would include whether the change would continue to protect public health, whether the risk of further infection was low, and how the change could be policed.
New admissions to hospital had peaked on 7 April, he said, at 196, with the daily figure dropping to 105 yesterday.
The numbers needing critical care for Covid-19 hit 161 on 9 April, he added, but that the figure had “stabilised below that figure every day since”.
“These are the reasons why we are able to look forward, cautiously and carefully, to the future: to what Wales and the wider world will look like when the pandemic is over,” the first minister said.
The next three weeks would see “public health surveillance” improved, so new localised outbreaks of Covid-19 could be dealt with quickly, he said.
He added: “Over the last three (weeks) we have continued to ask a great deal of the people of Wales, but by acting together we are making that difference.
"And as we look to the next three weeks we are looking to the moment when the lockdown will begin to ease and eventually to end.”
The Welsh of the West End
Wales' West End stars join forces to record "From Now On" from The Greatest Showman, a performance dedicated to the NHS.
They say they have doubled the homes there who can get online amid the coronavirus lockdown.
Carina Dunk, one of those behind the original idea, said it had been especially helpful now: "It has enabled people to do Zoom messaging, Zoom quizzes, and video messaging loved ones or download films - these things wouldn't have been available under our old BT internet."
Loans for large businesses
Large businesses in Wales will be able to apply for loans of
up to £50m under the UK government’s expanded scheme.
The Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loans Scheme will assist companies with a turnover of over £45m.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the scheme was “generous” and it would ensure “no viable business slips through our safety net of support.”
All firms with a turnover of more than £45m can apply for up to £25m of finance, and up to £50m is available for firms with a turnover of more than £250m.
Business with turnovers of more than £500m that were originally not eligible for the scheme will also now be able to apply for finance.
Secretary of State for Wales, Simon Hart, said: "We are completely committed to protecting businesses of all sizes during this emergency."
'It’s devastating - I live for my business'
A restaurant business has been forced to give away its food to avoid it rotting.
Chris Seager, of Seagers Restaurants told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast: "We had a lot of perishable goods, all of which has been given away to food banks or eaten ourselves.
"The promises [from Government] are there and 80% of wages on furlough from my point of view is a very generous offer.
"It’s devastating - I live for my business, it’s what I do."
Michael Sheen's video chat problem
Turns out that working remotely is even difficult for Hollywood stars, as Welsh actor Michael Sheen had a video chat malfunction at the start of his interview on BBC Radio 5 Live this morning.
The actor also explained (and demonstrated) getting into character as Chris Tarrant, who he plays in the ITV drama Quiz.
Watch the interview here.
Last shift for Geraint Thomas
Geraint Thomas is back in the saddle for the final of three 12-hour Zwift Shifts to support the NHS.
So far he has raised more than £234,500.
Silence for transport workers who died with Covid-19
Cardiff buses are to pull over at 11: 00 for a minute's silence for UK transport workers who have died with Covid-19.
"We hope customers will join us," the firm said in a tweet.
Merthyr Tydfil to reopen recycling centres
Merthyr Tydfil council is one of several around the UK reopening facilities.
But they will open only in a limited way for the moment.