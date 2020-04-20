Poster thanking NHS workers
Coronavirus in Wales: Fears for BAME front-line NHS staff

Caleb Spencer and Rhiannon Beacham

  1. Call for action on ethnic minorities virus risks

    An Asian doctor in surgical scrubs
    Copyright: Getty Images

    High-risk workers from ethnic minorities could face "certain death" from Covid-19 without urgent action, a doctors' association has said.

    The UK government launched a review after research suggested Covid-19 has a disproportionate impact on black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) people.

    The British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO) said Wales should take steps "very quickly".

    The Welsh Government said the UK review would inform its planning and response.

  2. Good morning

    Good morning and welcome to Monday’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in Wales.

    On Sunday, the latest update from Public Health Wales showed there had been a total of 575 deaths and 7,270 confirmed new cases, although the true figures are likely to be higher.

    The daily figures include deaths in hospitals and may or may not include some deaths in community settings like care homes.

    Stick with us for updates throughout the day.

    A map of Wales showing confirmed cases of coronavirus
    Copyright: BBC
