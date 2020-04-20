Coronavirus in Wales: Fears for BAME front-line NHS staff

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

High-risk workers from ethnic minorities could face "certain death" from Covid-19 without urgent action, a doctors' association has said.

The UK government launched a review after research suggested Covid-19 has a disproportionate impact on black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) people.

The British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO) said Wales should take steps "very quickly".

The Welsh Government said the UK review would inform its planning and response.