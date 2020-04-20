Coronavirus in Wales: Fears for BAME front-line NHS staff

High-risk workers from ethnic minorities could face "certain\ndeath" from Covid-19 without urgent action, a doctors' association has said. The UK government launched a review after\nresearch suggested Covid-19 has a disproportionate impact on black, Asian and\nminority ethnic (BAME) people. The British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO) said\nWales should take steps "very quickly". The Welsh Government said the UK review would inform its planning\nand response.
