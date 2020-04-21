Coronavirus in Wales: Virtual debates call as Parliament returns

A war veteran who raised millions for the NHS has been sent more than 25,000 birthday cards.

Captain Tom Moore, 99, raised more than £27m by completing 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.

The South Midlands Mail Centre has dealt with 25,000 cards, but that number could rise ahead of Capt Tom's birthday on 30 April.

Centre manager Stephen James said: "None of the team have ever known one person receive so much mail."

With the aid of a walking frame, Capt Tom completed 100 laps of the 25m (82ft) loop in his garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, in 10-lap sessions.

Reegan Davies, eight, from Port Talbot, had set a goal of making 1,500 virtual cards.

"You can post them on any social media with the hashtag #makeacardfortom." she said.