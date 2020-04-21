Coronavirus in Wales: Virtual debates call as Parliament returns

MPs
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Music teachers ‘abandoned’ after pay reversal decision
Newport Council initially offered to cover the salaries of
about 90 teachers at Gwent Music, but reversed the decision when the UK
government announced a support scheme for self-employed people.
But some of the teachers say they are either ineligible for
the funding, or it is not enough to cover living costs.
Niamh Ashton has started working at Tesco full time.
She said: "The council promised to look after us. They said 'no-one should be in any financial hardship, whether you're employed or
self-employed, we will look after you. We will pay you in full'.
"Now
the council has just washed its hands of us and said 'sorry, we're not going to
pay you'.”
Newport
council said the initial offer of payment was made before the self-employment
support scheme was announced and it wanted to “ensure fairness” for all
self-employed people by following the government scheme.
Hacker PhotographyCopyright: Hacker Photography
you need to know about coronavirus in Wales.
Here's a recap of the main stories in Wales yesterday:
Captain Tom sent thousands of 100th birthday cards
A war veteran who raised millions for the NHS has been sent more than 25,000 birthday cards.
Captain Tom Moore, 99, raised more than £27m by completing 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.
The South Midlands Mail Centre has dealt with 25,000 cards, but that number could rise ahead of Capt Tom's birthday on 30 April.
Centre manager Stephen James said: "None of the team have ever known one person receive so much mail."
With the aid of a walking frame, Capt Tom completed 100 laps of the 25m (82ft) loop in his garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, in 10-lap sessions.
Reegan Davies, eight, from Port Talbot, had set a goal of making 1,500 virtual cards.
"You can post them on any social media with the hashtag #makeacardfortom." she said.
Hear the latest on BBC Radio Wales
Claire Summers is on air now with all the latest on the coronavirus crisis in Wales.
Plaid calls for all-digital House of Commons
All debates in the House of Commons should be held virtually, according to Plaid Cymru.
MPs return from recess on Tuesday, but due to social distancing measures, up to 120 MPs will attend debates online, while others will go in person.
Jonathan Edwards, the MP for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr, said: "The House of Commons being recalled is an important step in ensuring the concerns of our constituents are heard and the UK government is held to account".
But he said he was disappointed some proceedings will continue to require MPs to attend in person, adding: "It is not only unnecessary, but potentially exclusionary, as MPs not based in and around London will be forced to travel to make a contribution to certain debates".
The commission said: "The hybrid model was developed at speed and chosen as an achievable first step towards a virtual Parliament - having the benefit of meeting current technological capacity."
The Welsh assembly was the first UK parliament to sit virtually in March, using the video conferencing app Zoom.
Music teachers ‘abandoned’ after pay reversal decision
A group of music teachers have said a council has “washed their hands of us” after a decision to pay their salaries was reversed.
Newport Council initially offered to cover the salaries of about 90 teachers at Gwent Music, but reversed the decision when the UK government announced a support scheme for self-employed people.
But some of the teachers say they are either ineligible for the funding, or it is not enough to cover living costs.
Niamh Ashton has started working at Tesco full time.
She said: "The council promised to look after us. They said 'no-one should be in any financial hardship, whether you're employed or self-employed, we will look after you. We will pay you in full'.
"Now the council has just washed its hands of us and said 'sorry, we're not going to pay you'.”
Newport council said the initial offer of payment was made before the self-employment support scheme was announced and it wanted to “ensure fairness” for all self-employed people by following the government scheme.
Here's a recap of the main stories in Wales yesterday:
Here’s a recap of the main stories in Wales yesterday: