Coronavirus in Wales: PPE shortage prompts concern over funerals

Live Reporting
Nicola Bryan, Ceri Coleman-Phillips and Richard Porter
All times stated are UK
Call for more retired staff to return
Retired physiotherapist Mandy Coxhead has returned to work in Chirk Community Hospital, Denbighshire.
Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board says more doctors, nurses, therapists and therapy support staff are needed.
What drugs are been trialled to treat Covid-19?
More than 150,000 people have died with Covid-19 around the world, but there are still no drugs proven to help doctors treat the disease.
So what work is being done to find treatments?
More than 150 different drugs are being researched around the world. Most are existing drugs that are being trialled against the virus.
Drugs found in car making non-essential journey
Two people are in custody after police in Newtown, Powys, discovered cannabis in a car.
All three people in the car had been making a non-essential journey, the force tweeted.
Welsh Secretary to make parliamentary history
The Welsh Secretary will become the first government minister in history to address the House of Commons virtually.
Simon Hart will take questions from MPs from his home in Pembrokeshire later on Wednesday.
The Commons is sitting in a “hybrid” format – with a limited number of MPs attending but most expected to join through the internet.
“The UK government has told people to work from home where possible during the coronavirus outbreak and it is right that the work of the UK Parliament is also carried out differently during these unprecedented times,” Mr Hart said.
The Welsh Assembly will also return later, continuing its virtual sittings.
Volunteers responding to 'phenomenal' demand
Volunteer groups in Wales say they are receiving referrals from social services to help support vulnerable people during the coronavirus outbreak.
One group in Chepstow says there has been a "phenomenal" level of need.
It has taken more than 1,400 calls and carried out close to 1,000 tasks in just over a month, including delivering medication and food.
There are tens of thousands of volunteers across Wales, with 60 groups in Monmouthshire alone.
Helen Child Villiers, founder of the Chepstow Covid-19 Helping Group, said they had received a range of requests for help, including buying food for some people.
Husband and wife Keith and Jenni Brews are volunteering in Chepstow delivering medication and food.
Jenni said: "I'm motivated by love really, I love living here, I love my community, and it's what God would have me do right now."
Bodies ‘may not be collected’ without PPE
A lack of PPE may prevent bodies of coronavirus victims being collected, according to a group which represents funeral directors.
The National Society of Allied and Independent Funeral Directors said its members were struggling to get sufficient supplies of PPE.
The group's chief executive, Terry Tennens, said funeral directors were "forgotten" key workers.
He said: "It's a major concern but if you can't fulfil the safe removal of the deceased, there's a real serious problem.
"If our members end up falling sick, it could mean funeral homes will close if they haven't got fit staff. This could result in them being unable to pick up the bodies of the deceased."
Funeral director Gareth Jenkins said his sister is making PPE for his firm in Baglan, Neath Port Talbot, due to a lack of supplies.
The Welsh Government said: "We are aware of some issues relating to the distribution of PPE for funeral directors and are working to resolve them as soon as possible."
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to Wednesday’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in Wales.
Here’s a recap of what happened on Tuesday: