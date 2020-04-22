Coronavirus in Wales: PPE shortage prompts concern over funerals

The Welsh Secretary will become the first government minister in history to address the House of Commons virtually.

Simon Hart will take questions from MPs from his home in Pembrokeshire later on Wednesday.

The Commons is sitting in a “hybrid” format – with a limited number of MPs attending but most expected to join through the internet.

“The UK government has told people to work from home where possible during the coronavirus outbreak and it is right that the work of the UK Parliament is also carried out differently during these unprecedented times,” Mr Hart said.

The Welsh Assembly will also return later, continuing its virtual sittings.