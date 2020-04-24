Coronavirus in Wales: Tighter restrictions from weekend

A deserted Rhyl promenade during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown
John Arkless and Rhiannon Beacham

  1. Lockdown rules tightened over second homes

    Static homes
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Some lockdown rules in Wales are being made stricter to "address challenges being faced in parts of the country", the first minister has said.

    Updated regulations, announced by Mark Drakeford, make it clear people cannot remain away from the place they live.

    The changes are intended to clamp down on the use of second homes and discourage people from exercising outside their local area.

    Separately, Mr Drakeford will announce a framework later for exiting lockdown.

    The new rules, which will come into force on Saturday, also include extending social-distancing rules to hospital, school and prison canteens.

    However, businesses offering a "click and collect" service will be allowed to reopen as long as they observe social distancing rules.

  2. Good morning

    Welcome to Friday’s live page, bringing you all the latest developments on the coronavirus in Wales.

    Here’s a recap of what happened yesterday:

    • 17 more people have died with Covid-19 in Wales, taking the total to 641
    • The total number of cases is 8,358, although the true figure is likely to be higher
    • A 33-year-old prison officer died after contracting coronavirus
    • For the fifth week in a row, people across Wales applauded NHS staff and other key workers
    • Welsh universities could face a £98m drop in income in 2020-21 as a result of the pandemic, according to a report
    • A doctor working on the coronavirus front line said he was ‘incredibly grateful’ after his car was fixed for free after a part was stolen
