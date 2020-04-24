Coronavirus in Wales: Tighter restrictions from weekend

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Some lockdown rules in Wales are being made stricter to "address challenges being faced in parts of the country", the first minister has said.

Updated regulations, announced by Mark Drakeford, make it clear people cannot remain away from the place they live.

The changes are intended to clamp down on the use of second homes and discourage people from exercising outside their local area.

Separately, Mr Drakeford will announce a framework later for exiting lockdown.

The new rules, which will come into force on Saturday, also include extending social-distancing rules to hospital, school and prison canteens.

However, businesses offering a "click and collect" service will be allowed to reopen as long as they observe social distancing rules.