Coronavirus in Wales: Tighter restrictions from weekend

Some lockdown rules in\nWales are being made stricter to "address challenges being faced in parts\nof the country", the first minister has said. Updated regulations,\nannounced by Mark Drakeford, make it clear people cannot remain away from the place they live . The changes are intended\nto clamp down on the use of second homes and discourage people from exercising\noutside their local area. Separately, Mr Drakeford\nwill announce a framework later for exiting lockdown. The new rules, which\nwill come into force on Saturday, also include extending social-distancing\nrules to hospital, school and prison canteens. However, businesses\noffering a "click and collect" service will be allowed to reopen as\nlong as they observe social distancing rules.
Here’s a recap of what happened yesterday: