Coronavirus in Wales: First day of tougher lockdown rules

Conservationists have called on the public to record information on pollinating insects which could otherwise be lost during the Covid-19 pandemic. The lockdown will stop scientists from examining some conservation sites for vital species data this spring. Groups such as Butterfly Conservation want help from "citizen scientists". They have urged people to count and send pictures of insects they spot outside.
Call for people to count insects during pandemic
Cardiff council reopens four cemeteries
Four cemeteries in Cardiff are to reopen to the public from today.
The council said new teams had been deployed to "ensure social distancing is maintained and the spaces are not used inappropriately".
Malachy O'Donnell, 73, who lost his wife, Lynette, after a very short illness six years ago, told BBC Wales it was "really important" he was allowed to visit her grave.
The city cemeteries reopening are Western in Ely, where Mr O'Donnell's wife is buried, Cathays, Thornhill and Pantmawr.
Several other local authorities have closed their cemeteries.
How many people have died with coronavirus?
Another 110 people in Wales have died with coronavirus - taking the total number to 751, Public Health Wales (PHW) said on Friday.
However, 84 of the newly-reported deaths are backdated and from the Betsi Cadwaladr NHS area of north Wales.
PHW said there was a delay in reporting these deaths, which date from between 20 March and 22 April.
The health board said the delay was due to issues with its reporting system, prompting a probe.
What do tighter lockdown rules say?
Exercise restrictions have been tightenedto cut down on unnecessary travel.
From today, people must exercise "as close as possible" to home, according to the updated lockdown rules.
Cyclists are being told they should travel no farther than a "reasonable walking distance from home".
The legal guidance states people should not drive to exercise unless absolutely necessary.
The drive-through where you pay in smiles
Like so many people with autism, lockdown rules have only added to the challenges Matthew Russell faces.
A trip to McDonald's or the local pub had not only become a treat, but a key part of a settled weekly routine.
However, the coronavirus outbreak has taken away those routines, causing distress and anxiety for many.
So staff at an autism centre in south Wales have come up with ideas to help maintain structure, including a replica drive-through burger restaurant.
We'll provide you with updates on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting Wales on the day exercise restrictions have been tightened to cut down on unnecessary travel.