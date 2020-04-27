Capital Law is dealing with dozens of new cases where it says claims have been refused by insurers who are "trying it on in the first instance".
The Association of British Insurers says individual cases are looked at on merit, but most policies will not cover pandemics.
It argues that forcing insurance companies to cover risks not included in contracts would bankrupt them.
Pub and restaurant owner Cerys Furlong says she has already lost thousands of pounds because of the lockdown.
"We've got specific clauses in some of our policies which should cover us for outbreaks of infectious diseases and government closedowns but despite that we've been told we're not covered so far which is extremely disappointing and unhelpful," she said.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Good morning
We'll be bringing you updates as Wales continues to fight the coronavirus on the day a report is due on the under-reporting of related deaths in north Wales.
Live Reporting
Nicholas Bourne and Ben Frampton
All times stated are UK
Coronavirus: 'No insurance if it's not on the policy'
Some business owners in Wales have been told that unless coronavirus or Covid-19 are on their policy, they are not covered for insurance.
Cerys Furlong, who owns pubs in Cardiff, has described the challenges of being closed at one of the busiest times of the year.
A law firm says Welsh businesses affected by coronavirus could be able to legally challenge insurance companies
The Association of British Insurers says individual cases are looked at on merit.
But it says most policies will not cover pandemics.
Boris Johnson back in Downing Street
Boris Johnson has returned to Downing Street to take charge of the UK's response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The prime minister will chair the regular morning cabinet meeting on Covid-19 before holding talks with senior ministers and officials.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who has been standing in for Mr Johnson, said the prime minister was "raring to go".
He arrived back at No 10 on Sunday evening amid mounting pressure from Tory MPs to begin lifting the lockdown.
Businesses urged to challenge insurers 'trying it on'
A law firm says Welsh businesses affected by coronavirus could be able to legally challenge insurance companies that have rejected claims.
Capital Law is dealing with dozens of new cases where it says claims have been refused by insurers who are "trying it on in the first instance".
The Association of British Insurers says individual cases are looked at on merit, but most policies will not cover pandemics.
It argues that forcing insurance companies to cover risks not included in contracts would bankrupt them.
Pub and restaurant owner Cerys Furlong says she has already lost thousands of pounds because of the lockdown.
"We've got specific clauses in some of our policies which should cover us for outbreaks of infectious diseases and government closedowns but despite that we've been told we're not covered so far which is extremely disappointing and unhelpful," she said.
Good morning
We'll be bringing you updates as Wales continues to fight the coronavirus on the day a report is due on the under-reporting of related deaths in north Wales.
The investigation was launched after it was revealed that Betsi Cadwaladr health board failed to report numbers daily for a whole month.