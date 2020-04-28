A single wine bottle on empty supermarket shelves
Coronavirus in Wales: Concern at alcohol habits under lockdown

Nicholas Bourne and Richard Porter

  1. One big weekly shop back in fashion, says Tesco boss

    People have reverted back to shopping the way they did a decade ago by making one big weekly trip to the supermarket, according to the boss of Tesco.

    Chief executive Dave Lewis said Covid-19 social distancing measures mean consumers are shopping less frequently.

    He said that the number of transactions in April nearly halved, but the size of the average basket had doubled.

    Mr Lewis added Tesco has now broken through the one million online delivery slots a week for the first time.

    Shopper
    Copyright: Getty Images

  2. Cardiff medical students on the NHS front line

    Faris Hussain
    Copyright: Faris Hussain

    When Faris Hussain returned to Wales from Egypt, he had no idea that within a few weeks he would be on the front line of the fight against a pandemic.

    The 24-year-old had just finished a placement abroad when the coronavirus lockdown began in March.

    Now the final-year medical student is working on wards treating people with Covid-19 at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

    "I was always very keen to do my part," he said.

    In March, the Welsh Government announced that final-year medical students, nurses and midwives would be given paid roles in the Welsh NHS during the outbreak.

    Faris, from Caldicot, Monmouthshire, is one of 240 Cardiff University students who have opted to do placements in Welsh hospitals.

    He would have been using the time before graduation to shadow a junior doctor, but instead he was asked if he could start work at Wales' largest hospital for a five week placement.

  3. UK to hold minute's silence for key workers who died

    A minute's silence will be held across the UK later to commemorate the key workers who have died with coronavirus.

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who returned to work on Monday, will join the tribute, which starts at 11:00 BST.

    More than 100 NHS and care staff have died with the virus, as have many transport and other key workers.

    Image showing the faces of some of those who died
    Copyright: BBC

  4. 'Phased' school reopening when lockdown lifts

    Bethan Lewis

    BBC Wales family and education correspondent

    Not all pupils will return to school at once when coronavirus restrictions are eased, Education Minister Kirsty Williams has said.

    Schools have been closed for five weeks, apart from for key workers' children and vulnerable pupils.

    On Tuesday, Ms Williams will appear before an assembly committee setting out plans on how schools might reopen once restrictions are eased.

    But she said she did not expect schools to "suddenly open" for all pupils.

    School children
    Copyright: Reuters

  5. Alcohol fears amid lockdown boredom

    People could develop long-term heavy drinking habits as a result of self-isolating at home, a charity fears.

    Over a quarter of adults in Wales who drink have increased their consumption since the coronavirus restrictions were brought in, according to research by Alcohol Change UK.

    Sales of alcohol jumped 31% in March, ahead of overall supermarket sales.

    The charity urged people to think about how much they were drinking during the lockdown.

    Bottles of alcohol
    Copyright: Getty Images

  6. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in Wales on Tuesday.

    Here are the headlines so far this morning:

    • An alcohol charity is warning that people could develop long-term drinking habits as a result of lockdown boredom
    • The education minister is to set out plans on how schools might reopen once restrictions are eased
    • A minute's silence is to be held at 11:00 BST to remember healthcare workers who have died in the coronavirus response
