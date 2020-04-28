Coronavirus in Wales: Concern at alcohol habits under lockdown

People have reverted back to shopping the way they did a decade ago by making one big weekly trip to the supermarket, according to the boss of Tesco.

Chief executive Dave Lewis said Covid-19 social distancing measures mean consumers are shopping less frequently.

He said that the number of transactions in April nearly halved, but the size of the average basket had doubled.

Mr Lewis added Tesco has now broken through the one million online delivery slots a week for the first time.