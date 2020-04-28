Coronavirus in Wales: Concern at alcohol habits under lockdown

People have reverted back to shopping the way they did a decade ago by making one\nbig weekly trip to the supermarket , according to the boss of Tesco. Chief executive Dave Lewis said Covid-19 social distancing measures mean consumers are shopping less frequently. He said that the number of transactions in April nearly halved, but the size of the average basket had doubled. Mr Lewis added Tesco has now broken through the one million online delivery slots a week for the first time.
Cardiff medical students on the NHS front line
When Faris Hussain returned to Wales from Egypt, he had no idea that within a few weeks he would be on the front line of the fight against a pandemic.
The 24-year-old had just finished a placement abroad when the coronavirus lockdown began in March.
Now the final-year medical student is working on wards treating people with Covid-19 at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.
"I was always very keen to do my part," he said.
In March, the Welsh Government announced that final-year medical students, nurses and midwives would be given paid roles in the Welsh NHS during the outbreak.
Faris, from Caldicot, Monmouthshire, is one of 240 Cardiff University students who have opted to do placements in Welsh hospitals.
He would have been using the time before graduation to shadow a junior doctor, but instead he was asked if he could start work at Wales' largest hospital for a five week placement.
UK to hold minute's silence for key workers who died
A minute's silence will be held across the UK later to commemorate the key workers who have died with coronavirus.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who returned to work on Monday, will join the tribute, which starts at 11:00 BST.
More than 100 NHS and care staff have died with the virus, as have many transport and other key workers.
'Phased' school reopening when lockdown lifts
Bethan Lewis
BBC Wales family and education correspondent
Not all pupils will return to school at once when coronavirus restrictions are eased, Education Minister Kirsty Williams has said.
Schools have been closed for five weeks, apart from for key workers' children and vulnerable pupils.
On Tuesday, Ms Williams will appear before an assembly committee setting out plans on how schools might reopen once restrictions are eased.
But she said she did not expect schools to "suddenly open" for all pupils.
Alcohol fears amid lockdown boredom
People could develop long-term heavy drinking habits as a result of self-isolating at home, a charity fears.
Over a quarter of adults in Wales who drink have increased their consumption since the coronavirus restrictions were brought in, according to research by Alcohol Change UK.
Sales of alcohol jumped 31% in March, ahead of overall supermarket sales.
The charity urged people to think about how much they were drinking during the lockdown.
