Coronavirus in Wales: Gordon Brown to help nation with recovery

Care4Calais Copyright: Care4Calais

An aid worker who has spent the past six weeks in lockdown in the migrant camps of northern France has said "people are being left to rot in a field" during the coronavirus crisis.

Pauline Beckett, 58, of Caerleon, Newport, has volunteered with the charity Care4Calais since 2015.

However, the retired teacher was in France when the lockdown was announced.

Now she is among a dwindling group of helpers because many charities have withdrawn staff due to the pandemic.

"I could have got home at that point as I was only supposed to be here for five days, but it made more sense for me to stay where I was,” she said.

She admits it is difficult to follow safety advice, such as social distancing and hand washing, given the poor sanitation.

"It just seems incongruous to me that in the 21st Century, you can let people rot in a field and that is what is happening here," said Pauline.

"So it's very necessary that their basic needs are met because they are such a vulnerable group. Nobody's got their back".