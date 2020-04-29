Sign thanking the NHS
Coronavirus in Wales: Gordon Brown to help nation with recovery

Nicola Bryan and Gemma Ryall

  3. Call to cancel summer dog beach ban

    BBC Radio Wales

    Councils should relax restrictions on dogs walking on beaches during the pandemic, a dog welfare expert has said.

    Every year dogs are banned from many of Wales' beaches during the summer months.

    Dr Samantha Gaines, a dog welfare expert from the RSPCA, told Radio Wales Breakfast with Claire Summers: “The beaches will be empty because of the restriction so we are asking councils to consider relaxing the restrictions for this particular situation.

    “What we are particularly concerned about is where we have public space protection orders that are either forcing people to take unnecessary journeys to walk their dog or compromising dog welfare and stopping them from exercising at all."

  4. Newport volunteer in migrant camp lockdown

    Pauline Beckett
    Copyright: Care4Calais

    An aid worker who has spent the past six weeks in lockdown in the migrant camps of northern France has said "people are being left to rot in a field" during the coronavirus crisis.

    Pauline Beckett, 58, of Caerleon, Newport, has volunteered with the charity Care4Calais since 2015.

    However, the retired teacher was in France when the lockdown was announced.

    Now she is among a dwindling group of helpers because many charities have withdrawn staff due to the pandemic.

    "I could have got home at that point as I was only supposed to be here for five days, but it made more sense for me to stay where I was,” she said.

    She admits it is difficult to follow safety advice, such as social distancing and hand washing, given the poor sanitation.

    "It just seems incongruous to me that in the 21st Century, you can let people rot in a field and that is what is happening here," said Pauline.

    "So it's very necessary that their basic needs are met because they are such a vulnerable group. Nobody's got their back".

  5. Coronavirus pandemic 'a disaster' for gambling addicts

    Horse racing
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The coronavirus pandemic has been "absolutely disastrous" for people suffering from gambling addiction, an MP has said.

    Boredom, sport cancellations and money freed-up from mortgage holidays could increase the risk, according to Swansea East MP Carolyn Harris.

    She said she is getting reports of people returning to gambling after seeing online ads.

    Many betting shops and gambling sites are removing adverts from TV and radio.

    But campaigners want to see this extended to social media and direct marketing.

  6. Gordon Brown to assist Welsh Government's virus recovery

    The former prime minister Gordon Brown has agreed to assist the Welsh Government as part of an external advisory group to help the nation recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

    Mr Brown, who led the UK between 2007 and 2010, will join a panel of experts from outside Wales.

    Other members of the panel include Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, and Dr Rebecca Heaton, a member of the UK Committee on Climate Change.

    Full membership of the advisory group is still being finalised.

    Last week Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford tasked the Counsel General Jeremy Miles with leading the co-ordination of the Welsh Government’s work on recovery from coronavirus and planning for the future.

    Gordon Brown
    Copyright: PA Media

  7. Child vaccine warning over 'other deadly diseases'

    Child vaccinations must continue as normal to avoid other "deadly" diseases, a leading GP has warned.

    Public Health Wales says it has seen a small drop in routine vaccination numbers since the coronavirus pandemic.

    Immunisation jabs are seen as "crucial" to preventing outbreaks of diseases such as measles and meningitis.

    Dr Phil White, of the General Practitioners Committee (GPC) Wales, said: "People are afraid of coronavirus but I wish they would be equally afraid of other illnesses which are equally deadly.

    "The biggest issue is people afraid to come to the surgery to get the vaccine."

    Alanna Clarke, 25, from Swansea, initially decided not to take her three-year-old son Lyle for a vaccination appointment in March because she was worried about using public transport and attending the clinic. She later changed her mind.

    "It was hard to know how to prevent my son from getting ill," she said.

    Some surgeries have started to hold immunisation clinics where children are seen separately.

    In Gwynedd and Anglesey, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) has been holding one-in-one-out sessions in "clean" spaces, such as schools and village halls.

    Alanna Clarke
    Copyright: Alanna Clarke
    Image caption: Alanna Clarke later had her son Lyle vaccinated

  8. Good morning

    Welcome to Wednesday’s live page, bringing you all the latest coronavirus stories from Wales.

    Here’s a quick recap on what happened yesterday:

